Maple Leafs sign Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed former Harvard captain Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $850,000, the team announced Saturday.

Abruzzese, the Ivy League Player of the Year, was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., he represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the US played. The 22-year-old forward had nine goals and 24 assists in 28 games this season for Harvard. The Crimson lost to top-ranked Minnesota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Regionals.

Abruzzese was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team. During his 2019-20 season at Harvard, Abruzzese led NCAA rookies in scoring with 44 points in 31 games and was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year.

