NHL Former Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi wins NHL debut for Sabres





Former Northeastern star Devon Levi made 32 saves in his NHL debut as the Sabres tipped the Rangers, 3-2, in overtime Friday night at Buffalo.

The Sabres pulled 5 points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Levi has played for the Huskies the past two seasons. He signed a three-year entry-level contract March 17.

Levi’s victory is the third time a Sabres goaltender his age (21 years, 94 days) or younger has earned an overtime win. Tom Barrasso, who went to Acton-Boxborough High School, did so on Nov. 16, 1983 at Winnipeg and Jan. 17, 1986 vs. Montreal.

