NHL Here are the Massachusetts locals taken in the 2023 NHL Draft In total, four players originally hailing from Massachusetts were taken in the 2023 NHL Draft. Amherst's Ryan Leonard was taken eighth overall by the Capitals. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Bruins selected five players in the 2023 NHL Draft, but the seven-round event at Bridgestone Arena also featured a number of hometown products taking the next step in their hockey careers.

In total, four prospects from Massachusetts were selected in Nashville on Wednesday and Thursday, headlined by Lexington’s Will Smith (San Jose Sharks) and Amherst’s Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) going fourth and eighth overall, respectively, in the first round.

Here’s a look at all of the Massachusetts locals who heard their name called at the 2023 NHL Draft.

C Will Smith — Lexington, MA

Drafted: 1st Round, 4th overall

Team: San Jose Sharks

2022-23 Team: U.S. National Team Development Program

One of the most skilled forwards to come out of the U.S. NTDP, Smith can fill up a highlight reel thanks to his crafty passing and plays on the rush.

Along with posting 127 points in just 60 games with the NTDP, Smith earned tournament MVP honors at the U-18 Men’s World Championship after scoring 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in just seven games.

Before elevating his stock with the NTDP, Smith played with both the Boston Junior Eagles and St. Sebastian’s School in Needham.

It won’t be long before Smith makes the jump to the NHL as one of the faces of a rebuilding Sharks squad. But Smith’s next stop will take him to Boston College this fall in what is looking like a stacked freshman class.

RW Ryan Leonard — Amherst, MA

Drafted: 1st Round, 8th overall

Team: Washington Capitals

2022-23 Team: U.S. National Team Development Program

Leonard and Smith helped form one of the most dominant lines in NTDP history, with Leonard’s pro-ready release leading to 51 goals in just 57 games this past year.

Leonard played for both the Springfield Rifles and Pope Francis High School before joining the NTDP over in Plymouth, Michigan. Leonard’s older brother, John, played three seasons at UMass Amherst and is currently in the Nashville Predators organization.

Leonard will join Smith at Boston College this fall.

D Sean Keohane — Milton, MA

Drafted: 6th Round, 173rd overall

Team: Buffalo Sabres

2022-23 Team: Dexter Southfield School

The Milton-born Keohane was a force during his time at Dexter Southfield, winning the 2023 John Carlton Memorial Award earlier this spring for his achievements both on and off the ice.

Keohane, a 6-foot-4 blueliner, helped Dexter advance to the NEPSAC Elite 8 twice over four years. He scored four goals and added 12 assists in 32 games this season to earn All-NEPSAC honors.

Over 85 games, the former Dexter captain posted 39 points.

Here’s what EliteProspects.com’s 2023 NHL Draft Guide said of Keohane:

“At 6-foot-4, the Milton-born defender towers over his competition. What makes Keohane particularly interesting is how he blends his skating with his frame. A capable mover who quickly gets in motion on the rush, Keohane also flashes nuanced defensive skating, allowing him to push an absurd amount of aggression defending the rush. He’s physical, jumping off the net front to punish attackers on the end boards and tries to clog lanes with anticipation-based reads, pushing nastiness after the whistle.”

Keohane is expected to play for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL next season before joining the collegiate ranks at Harvard.

F Matt Copponi — Mansfield, MA

Drafted: 7th Round, 216th overall

Team: Edmonton Oilers

2022-23 Team: Merrimack (NCAA)

Copponi heard his name called on Thursday after playing a key role in Merrimack’s impressive 2022-23 campaign.

As a sophomore, Copponi ranked second on the Warriors with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) over 37 games. Merrimack posted a 23-14-1 record last season, advancing to the Hockey East Championship Final and earning a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Copponi’s double-overtime goal over UMass Lowell secured Merrimack’s spot in the Hockey East title game at TD Garden.

Much like Keohane, Coppini is a product of Dexter Southfield — serving as the team’s captain during the 2020-21 season.