NHL Golden Knights center Jack Eichel has his day with the Stanley Cup, brings it to Massachusetts The Massachusetts native brought hockey's biggest prize to his hometown skating rink. Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel lifts the Stanley Cup for fans at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough, Mass., Friday, July 14, 2023. Winslow Townson/The Boston Globe

From the moment the Vegas Golden Knights won their first-ever Stanley Cup, each of their players have waited to finally get their hands on it. Star center Jack Eichel’s patience would pay off on Friday, when he received the cup for his scheduled day with it as per hockey tradition. What did he do with his one and only date with Lord Stanley?

He took it to Massachusetts.

The Chelmsford native and Boston University alum brought the Stanley Cup to Skate 3, a skating rink in Tyngsboro. Eichel started playing hockey at the rink when he was just four years old, and he still visits there to this day.

“It’s where he grew up skating. He still skates there,” said Bob Eichel, Jack’s father, per Barry Scanlon of The Boston Herald. “He played in a lot of hockey games there.”

Eichel brought the Stanley Cup to Skate 3 at 10 a.m. on Friday, where it remained until noon. WEEI’s Bridgette Proulx captured a video of Eichel hoisting the cup inside the rink.

It was important to Eichel for him to bring the Stanley Cup to his hometown rink. And with how successful the Golden Knights have been since their foundation in 2017, we could be seeing the Stanley Cup in Massachusetts again very soon.