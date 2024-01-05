U.S. beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The United States got the revenge it desperately craved.
Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the U.S. beat host Sweden 6-2 on Friday to capture gold at the IIHF world junior hockey championship.
Boston College‘s Gabe Perreault, a 2023 first-round pick of the New York Rangers, had a goal and two assists. BC’s Ryan Leonard, the eighth pick of the Washington Capitals, and Zeev Buium, a top 2024 draft prospect who plays at Denver, each scored a goal and captain Rutger McGroarty had an empty netter.
The Americans secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021.
“The guys played excellent,” coach David Carle said. “It’s a joy for them. They focused on getting to this game and playing their best for the last game of the tournament and I thought they did that. It’s a great honor to be a part of a winning team.”
BC’s Will Smith, the No. 4 pick of the San Jose Sharks, added two assists. McGroarty, a Winnipeg Jets prospect who plays at Michigan, also had an assist for a two-point performance. Detroit Red Wings draft pick Trey Augustine — a teammate of Howard’s at Michigan State — picked up the victory in goal for the U.S.
The Americans fell 6-4 to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage. Players from this age group said they remembered that loss like it was yesterday.
The Swedes, who lost to the U.S. in last year’s bronze-medal game, have now finished second 12 times in the tournament.
Czechia roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland 8-5 and claim bronze.
