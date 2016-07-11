Watch Aly Raisman tear up the floor exercise at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Sign up for Olympics Headlines. Get the Boston Globe's most recent Olympics Headlines delivered direct to your inbox every morning.

The floor exercise continues to be Aly Raisman’s best event.

Raisman earned a spot on the women’s Olympic gymnastics team with a third place finish at the U.S. Olympic trials in San Jose, California this weekend. The 22-year-old Needham-native, who won gold in floor exercise during the 2012 London Olympics, scored a 15.450 during her floor routine on day 1 and a 15.050 in her performance on day 2. Her day 1 performance in floor exercise was her best-scoring performance in any of her events at the Olympic Trials.

Check it out in the video below.