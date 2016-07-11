Watch Aly Raisman tear up the floor exercise at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Raisman scored a 15.450 during her day 1 floor exercise.

Jul 10, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; Aly Raisman during the floor exercise in the women's gymnastics U.S. Olympic team trials at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Aly Raisman during the floor exercise in the women's gymnastics U.S. Olympic team trials at SAP Center. –Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Sports
By
July 11, 2016

Sign up for Olympics Headlines. Get the Boston Globe's most recent Olympics Headlines delivered direct to your inbox every morning.

The floor exercise continues to be Aly Raisman’s best event.

Raisman earned a spot on the women’s Olympic gymnastics team with a third place finish at the U.S. Olympic trials in San Jose, California this weekend. The 22-year-old Needham-native, who won gold in floor exercise during the 2012 London Olympics, scored a 15.450 during her floor routine on day 1 and a 15.050 in her performance on day 2. Her day 1 performance in floor exercise was her best-scoring performance in any of her events at the Olympic Trials.

Check it out in the video below.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Olympics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) soars to the basket over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, left, and center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Boston. As James and the Cavaliers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors and their collection of All-Stars in the NBA Finals, he is leaning on the experience he has had in previous postseason matchups against great San Antonio and Boston teams. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Cops: Racial slur sprayed on LeBron James' Los Angeles home May 31, 2017 | 1:11 PM
NHL
Prosecutors to drop charges in Stanley Cup dead catfish toss May 31, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Media
Headgear rules: Lee Corso, 81, signs extension with ESPN May 31, 2017 | 11:04 AM
Boston Celtics fans at a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz knows the 'fans are crazy' in Boston May 31, 2017 | 10:25 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, watches a drill during an NFL football organized team activities practice Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick explains one of the biggest compliments he's ever received May 31, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Soccer
FIFA says blackface in Sochi parade was 'inappropriate' May 31, 2017 | 9:26 AM
Soccer
Arsenal hands embattled manager new contract after struggles May 31, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) passes in front of Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, March 10, 2013. Oklahoma City won 91-79. (APPhoto/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Paul Pierce says Kevin Durant joined the 'bully's gang' May 31, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Boston Red Sox
Sale struggles, but Marrero hits 2 HRs to lift Red Sox May 31, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A General Electric logo patch is displayed on a Celtics uniform during a news conference in Jan. 2017, at GE's headquarters in Boston.
NBA
An NBA throwback returns: Ads on jerseys May 30, 2017 | 9:29 PM
Tennis
French Open bans player for harassing reporter May 30, 2017 | 5:57 PM
Bill Russell grabs a rebound during a game against the Lakers at the Boston Garden during the 1965 NBA Finals.
Boston Celtics
Read Frank Deford on what Bill Russell taught the Celtics May 30, 2017 | 5:44 PM
NHL
Stanley Cup's catfish tosser says he was a 'dumb redneck with a bad idea' May 30, 2017 | 5:28 PM
Wilmington, MA - 7/12/2016 - Charlie McAvoy (L) and Anders Bjork chat together during Bruins development camp at Ristuccia Arena in Wilmington, MA, July 12, 2016. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic:
Boston Bruins
Bruins sign Notre Dame standout May 30, 2017 | 4:54 PM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia walks to the dugout after he struck out swinging off a pitch by Seattle Mariners' Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston. The Mariners shut out the Red Sox 5-0. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox place Pedroia on DL, activate Sandoval May 30, 2017 | 3:08 PM
Green Bay Packers Martellus Bennett participates in an NFL football practice Tuesday May 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
NFL
Martellus Bennett is already bonding with his new quarterback May 30, 2017 | 3:06 PM
Media
Bill Simmons moves The Ringer to Vox Media's platform May 30, 2017 | 11:50 AM
New England Patriots
ESPN ranked Tom Brady No. 21 on its 'World Fame 100' list May 30, 2017 | 11:43 AM
With NHL General Managers moving away from employing “pure’’ enforcers, 2013-14 most likely marked the final season for Shawn Thornton in a Boston Bruins uniform. This season, Thornton found himself as the lead story on national publications for all the wrong reasons, making the decision to resign him that much more easier for Peter Chiarelli. Whether it was landing a blindside punch after a slew foot, which landed Thornton a 15-game suspension or spraying a water bottle in the face of PK Subban during a playoff game, Thornton’s no longer an asset for the Bruins. Overall, the two-time Stanley Cup winner appeared in 64 games, tallying eight points while racking up 74 penalty minutes during the regular season and one assist in 12 postseason games played. Heading into this offseason, Chiarelli and Co. should rely on the plethora of cheap, young talent hiding in Providence, rather than sign Thornton to an extension. Whether it’s Justin Florek, Matt Fraser, Bobby Robins, Alexander Khokhlachev, Ryan Spooner or Seth Griffith, it doesn’t really matter, each player will come at a cheaper price tag than Thornton, while gaining NHL experience. Grade: F
Boston Bruins
Shawn Thornton admits he 'never really enjoyed' being an enforcer May 30, 2017 | 11:29 AM
Golf
Police say Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel May 30, 2017 | 11:17 AM
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 29: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning on May 29, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Does David Price's return make the Red Sox a playoff lock? May 30, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale jokes with teammates in the dugout before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Chicago. Sale received a warm welcome in his return to Chicago on Monday following his trade to Boston last winter. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale anticipates a 'fun time' pitching against his former team May 30, 2017 | 8:42 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods says medication, not alcohol, led to DUI arrest May 30, 2017 | 1:58 AM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
NHL
NHL's international plan includes China but not Olympics May 29, 2017 | 9:22 PM
Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, of Japan, poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session on the start/finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Media
Sports writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner May 29, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Boston Red Sox
Price uneven in season debut, White Sox get past Red Sox 5-4 May 29, 2017 | 6:55 PM
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale jokes with teammates in the dugout before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Chicago. Sale received a warm welcome in his return to Chicago on Monday following his trade to Boston last winter. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale gets warm reception in return to Chicago with Red Sox May 29, 2017 | 6:51 PM
Birmingham, Alabama- April 6, 2017-Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff- Sammy Rosenfield of Grafton, Ma at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center after getting UCL repair with internal brace construction. It is an alternative to Tommy John surgery with half the recovery time. Here his mom and dad greet him in the recovery room.
Local News
Grafton teen baseball player finds alternative to Tommy John surgery May 29, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Tom Brady's Instagram
New England Patriots
Tom Brady quotes Ronald Reagan in Memorial Day Instagram post May 29, 2017 | 5:27 PM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia walks to the dugout after he struck out swinging off a pitch by Seattle Mariners' Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston. The Mariners shut out the Red Sox 5-0. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia departs with sprained left wrist May 29, 2017 | 3:03 PM