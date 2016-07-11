Watch Aly Raisman tear up the floor exercise at the U.S. Olympic Trials
Raisman scored a 15.450 during her day 1 floor exercise.
The floor exercise continues to be Aly Raisman’s best event.
Raisman earned a spot on the women’s Olympic gymnastics team with a third place finish at the U.S. Olympic trials in San Jose, California this weekend. The 22-year-old Needham-native, who won gold in floor exercise during the 2012 London Olympics, scored a 15.450 during her floor routine on day 1 and a 15.050 in her performance on day 2. Her day 1 performance in floor exercise was her best-scoring performance in any of her events at the Olympic Trials.
Check it out in the video below.
