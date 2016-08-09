Angry Michael Phelps is the first great meme of the 2016 Olympics

Sign up for Olympics Headlines. Get the Boston Globe's most recent Olympics Headlines delivered direct to your inbox every morning.

An unofficial Olympics rule is that if anyone is caught on camera making a weird face during the competition, the internet has to make memes about it. At the 2012 London Olympics, U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney cracked a “not impressed” face on the podium after winning a silver medal on the vault—and we were graced with these.

Today, we give you the #PhelpsFace.

While waiting to swim in the Men’s 200 butterfly semifinal, Michael Phelps was spotted attempting to get in the zone in the presence of his enthusiastic opponent, South Africa’s Chad le Clos. Here’s the clip below, set to the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme. (What a treasure, NBC.)

This inspired so. many. memes.

Michael Phelps angry is Eli Manning normal. pic.twitter.com/uUwR8Fmav9 — Bobby Atkinson (@BobbyAtkinson) August 9, 2016

when you gotta win gold at 3 but take over the galaxy at 4 #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/HQHlgLqUUo — Ello Raymond (@elloelloraymond) August 9, 2016

tfw u wanted gryffindor but were sorted into hufflepuff pic.twitter.com/I9UcziEmun — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) August 9, 2016

When you're the real Slim Shady but someone else stood up. pic.twitter.com/CtQTu7FXEa — B®endan (@ChiBDM) August 9, 2016

when ur crush's significant other is at the party pic.twitter.com/KJ0N10brb5 — Max Read (@max_read) August 9, 2016

I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative pic.twitter.com/5zuTbQJxwN — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) August 9, 2016

Thank you, internet.