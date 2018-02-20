7 questions with Mike Eruzione of the 1980 ‘Miracle’ Olympic hockey team

As United States Olympic performances go, few compare in enduring fame to the gold medal won by the men’s hockey team at the 1980 Lake Placid Games. While Team USA is often the favorite in Olympic events, Herb Brooks’s team was a clear underdog in comparison to the talent-laden Soviet roster.

Yet in one of the great moments in U.S. sports history, the Americans scored a memorable 4-3 win over the Soviets in what has become popularly known as the “Miracle on ice.” Led by captain Mike Eruzione, a Boston University graduate from Winthrop, Massachusetts, the team went on to win gold.

Decades later, Eruzione and his 1980 teammates remain a source of pride for Americans, especially to the backdrop of the current Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The “Miracle” team even recently traced their respective roots as part of project for Ancestry.com. The most surprising discovery was one of Eruzione’s teammates has a partly Russian background.

Eruzione recently discussed a number of subjects, including his 1980 memories and a view of the current Bruins season. Here’s what he had to say:

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

How often do you still get the 1980 team together?

Mike Eruzione: It’s hard to get everybody together. There’s 19 of us. Unfortunately Bobby Sutter passed away a couple of years ago. The Minnesota guys, and there’s a lot of them, they see each other quite a bit. I get to see Jack O’Callahan and Dave Silk every once in a while, because Silky lives in Boston and Jack comes back to Boston because his family and relatives are here.

We do a fantasy camp every year now in Lake Placid. The next one’s coming up in March and there will be about 12-14 that come back for that. We have some fun bringing these people from all over the country and all over the world to come to the fantasy camp. It’s like a reunion for us. And it’s always fun to go back to Lake Placid with the guys.

One thing that I’ve always been curious about is if you’ve ever had the chance to meet any of the players from the 1980 Soviet team?

Eruzione: I have not. My teammates have, because a lot of them played with the Soviet players when they finally freed up these great players to come to the United States and Canada to play.

Given the surrounding circumstances, did you view the matchup against the Soviets as more than hockey game?

Eruzione: Well I think we knew a lot about the country and although I disagreed with the Soviet Union and Communism in that time and the way things were, I had great respect for their athletes. Especially their hockey players. Those guys were pretty good [laughs]. It was never a political moment for us, it was always a hockey game. It was an opportunity to represent your country and compete in the Olympic Games. And to do it in Lake Placid in our own country was a great honor and very special. So my teammates and I never looked at it as a political game, but I do think some of the country looked at it that way.

In the movie “Miracle,” they definitely placed an emphasis on the cliques that initially existed between the Boston and Minnesota groups. Was it as pronounced as that in real life when you first got together as a team?

Eruzione: You can’t always believe Hollywood, but prior to the Olympic Games obviously there was a pretty big rivalry, especially between the University of Minnesota and Boston University. And I think Wisconsin and Minnesota had an intense rivalry, almost like BU and BC back here. There was a mix of guys with a bunch obviously from Minnesota, but once our team was picked we got a bond and a friendship right away and we still have that today.

And that’s also the sport of ice hockey. You learn at a young age how important your teammates are and you always check your ego at the door and separate things. Regardless of where you’re from, you’re one team. And when you’re one team with jerseys that say USA across the front, that’s even a little more special.

I know you guys were so locked in on your games in that time, but do you have a non-hockey memory from those Olympics that stands out in your mind?

Eruzione: I just think the flag-waving not only at the game but all throughout downtown Lake Placid. The pride and the patriotism that was shown. I’ve said many times that’s when I think the “USA, USA” chants first started that we hear so often at sporting events when our athletes are competing. Those are the things that I remember. The sounds of the street. It was a pretty incredible atmosphere.

How much were you allowed to talk to the media before and during the Games? And did you have any idea about the impact of what the team was accomplishing while it was happening?

Eruzione: We weren’t allowed to talk to the media, so we really didn’t know what was going on. It was only on a brief occasion that a reporter might be able to grab you and you could talk to him. Herb kept us away from the press conferences. We didn’t know what was being written, what was being said about us until basically after the Olympics Games. Then we found out how big a deal it was, because we just didn’t know. We knew people in Lake Placid were excited. I knew family and friends were excited, but no clue that the country or the world was watching the way they were.

The Bruins have exceeded expectations this season. What are your thoughts on their season so far and their chances in the playoffs?

Eruzione: I think it’s the best story in sports in Boston this year. I know we always talk about the Patriots and going to the Super Bowl. That’s sometimes a given, but a lot of people thought the Bruins were going to struggle to make the playoffs and I think coach Cassidy and that team has done an absolutely remarkable job.

I wish the city and the sports people would talk a little bit more about the Bruins and not the [Malcolm] Butler situation. I just think that they’ve been spectacular. It’s fun to watch. They’re young, they’ve got a good blend of veteran players. Patrice Bergeron, I don’t think he gets anywhere near the credit that he deserves for the type of player he is and the type of player he’s been for all those years. It’s getting young kids in the city excited that play hockey to see the success of this team. Who knows where they might go in the playoffs, but they’re going to be a tough team to play.