Ryan Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Bubba Wallace

Dozens of drivers pushed Wallace's car to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall.

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - JUNE 22: NASCAR drivers push the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace, to the front of the grid as a sign of solidarity with the driver prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
NASCAR drivers push the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace, to the front of the grid as a sign of solidarity. –Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOHN ZENOR,
AP
June 23, 2020 | 7:21 AM

Related Links

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened afterward.

Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go Monday, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Wallace.

“I think it’s great that everybody really came together,” Blaney said. “I don’t want it to be remembered as a terrible day or a bad day in NASCAR.

“I want it to be remembered as there was an incident and we all overcame it together and showed that we’re not going to take it any more.”

Advertisement

It was that kind of bittersweet day and weekend.

Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the finish line by .007 seconds for his fourth win and first since Talladega in October, albeit this time before a mostly empty venue. It was a race marked by support for Wallace instead of another Big One at Talladega, though there was mayhem behind Blaney on the final lap and he also pushed Erik Jones into the wall near the finish.

“Just trying to block, block the best we could,” Blaney said. “Block the top, block the bottom … just beating and banging to the line. ”

Aric Almirola spun at the end and crossed the line almost backward.

Ford has now won nine of the last 10 Cup races at Talladega, and all three Team Penske drivers have won this season.

The racing was overshadowed by an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver. Dozens of drivers pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.

He was emotional after spending time in the top five before running short on fuel and finishing 14th, slapping hands with a group of mostly African-American fans.

Advertisement

”I’m proud to stand where I’m at. … This sport is changing,” Wallace said. “The deal that happened (Saturday) I wanted to show whoever it was, you are not going to take away my smile. I am going to keep on going.”

Wallace took the lead for a lap at one point, and Stenhouse said he noticed the fan reaction, along with the chants of “Bubba” at the start.

“I looked at the stands and watched all the people jump up and cheer,” he said. “That was pretty cool.”

The stock car series was left reeling and angered by the racist act that came less than two weeks after it banned the Confederate flag on its properties at Wallace’s urging. It has vowed to permanently bar the person responsible, but the investigation was in its early stages.

The 26-year-old Wallace was surrounded by all 39 other drivers in the moments before the race and they were joined by their crews in a march down pit road as they pushed his No. 43 to the front of the line. Wallace climbed out of his car and wept.

It was a stirring move to support Wallace at a track in the heart of the South where Confederate flags have flown for decades and were seen outside the superspeedway all weekend long by fans opposed to NASCAR’s ban.

Standing alongside Wallace for the national anthem was Richard Petty, the 82-year-old Hall of Fame driver known as “The King.” Wallace drives for Petty, who issued a scathing rebuke after the noose was found that called for the “sick person” to be expelled from NASCAR forever — a move NASCAR President Steve Phelps insisted would happen should they be caught.

Advertisement

The race began with Martin Truex Jr. on the pole, and Tyler Reddick won the first stage, which ended in a weather caution that lasted 58-plus minutes.

The crowd had dwindled significantly from Sunday, when up to 5,000 fans were allowed into Talladega — only the second race with fans since NASCAR returned from the pandemic-forced shutdown. Workers painted “#IStandWithBubbaWallace” on the infield grass before the race and Confederate flags were nowhere to be seen inside the sprawling facility that can hold 80,000-plus and usually sees dozens of RVs lined up across the infield.

In the stands, fan Luke Johnson said he is against the flag ban, saying: “All the NASCAR tracks need to keep on flying them.”

As for the noose left for Wallace, he said: “I thought it was funny myself.”

Another fan, Robert Chaisson, said he didn’t have a strong opinion on the ban. He certainly did on what happened to Wallace.

“That was messed up. I hope they charge that guy with a hate crime,” Chaisson, who lives in Alabaster, Alabama, said. “It doesn’t matter what your opinion is, it’s when you cross that line, then your opinion no longer matters. That’s trying to inflict harm on someone else.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Racial Justice Auto Racing

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
LSU won the national championship last year, but a report says 30 players are sidelined right now due to coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Return of college athletes gives glimpse of back to school June 23, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Players Association.
MLB
MLB plans 60-game slate June 22, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Bill Simmons
Media
At The Ringer, Bill Simmons finds himself playing defense June 22, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty during the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade in 2019.
NFL
What Devin and Jason McCourty said about the NFL's COVID-19 plan, possible 'bubble' approach June 22, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and U.S. Women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe co-hosted the ESPY's.
Media
The ESPYS focus on honors, pandemic and racial justice June 22, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
Balk in baseball coronavirus talks, July 19 start off June 22, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR
NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race June 22, 2020 | 7:27 AM
A few tweaks to schedules will allow fans more time to enjoy the Super Bowl during the quiet part of the sports year.
CHAD FINN
Chad Finn: What should the ideal sports calendar look like? June 20, 2020 | 9:04 PM
Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race atop Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
BELMONT STAKES
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes June 20, 2020 | 6:32 PM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB teams will reportedly move spring training camps to their home cities June 20, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Don Orsillo addressed Elle Duncan's recent comments.
SPORTS NEWS
Don Orsillo to Elle Duncan: 'You deserve better. We need to do better.' June 20, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
MLS
MLS to kick-start season in July with 5 subs, bigger rosters June 20, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
NBA sets Oct. 16 draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks June 20, 2020 | 3:17 PM
In this screen grab, Elle Duncan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (
Media
ESPN's Elle Duncan on what's happened since she spoke out against racism in Boston June 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MAY 20: A view of Spectrum Field, spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies on May 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The Major League Baseball season remains postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
MLB
MLB teams are shutting down camps amid coronavirus concerns June 19, 2020 | 11:59 PM
In this June 5, 2009 photo, Portland Sea Dogs runners go for extra bases in an evening game against the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field, in Portland, Maine. Tickets to the Sea Dogs, a Double-A baseball affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, go for as little as $7 for adults and $4 for children. The left-field wall, known as the Maine Monster, is the same height, 37 feet, as Fenway's Green Monster. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) 05take10
Coronavirus
The Portland Sea Dogs are repurposing their ballpark for target golf June 19, 2020 | 5:27 PM
A view of the Walpole Rebels football uniform from 1997 during the Division 2 Super Bowl. On Thursday, the school committee voted to drop the school's longtime nickname.
Local News
A Mass. high school is ending its decades-long association with Confederate imagery June 19, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Jayden Struble.
Hockey
Northeastern's Jayden Struble, a Canadiens prospect, wants to end racism on and off the ice June 19, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Bruce Arena Revolution Introduction Press Conference
New England Revolution
Bruce Arena questioned the necessity of playing the national anthem before sporting events June 19, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Chris Snow (right) is battling ALS in the public eye.
Sports News
Theo Epstein hit a 50-yard field goal in support of former Globe writer Chris Snow June 19, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
NFL
Football season 'may not happen,' Fauci says, unless players are placed in bubble June 19, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near June 19, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Josh Gordon during a game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
Suspended WR Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement June 19, 2020 | 7:42 AM
Players and staff from the New England Revolution during the roundtable discussion of racial injustice.
New England Revolution
Revolution players and staff held a roundtable discussion about racial injustice. Here's what they had to say. June 18, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters passes against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year June 18, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
See the first photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Buccaneers uniform June 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Can you imagine cheering for Alex Rodriguez in a Red Sox uniform at Fenway? Probably not, but it almost happened.
Chad Finn
Boston teams have avoided some bad trades through the years, thank goodness June 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley helps Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins make a tackle during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Ja'Whaun Bentley explained why he went to hear Ben Watson speak at a Boston Common rally June 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Navy pitcher Noah Song was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. (Phil Hoffman/US Naval Academy)
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect Noah Song will fulfill orders from the Navy and report to flight school June 18, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
7 things to know about the latest MLB, Players Association negotiations June 18, 2020 | 8:57 AM