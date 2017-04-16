Rob Gronkowski wishes everyone an ‘Easter Gronk spike’

Taking a break from the theatrical world of professional wrestling, Rob Gronkowski posted an Easter Sunday message the only way he knows how.

The Patriots tight end posted a photo on his social media of a giant Easter bunny wearing a Gronkowski jersey spiking an enormous Easter egg. While it’s not clear if it’s Gronkowski himself wearing the bunny suit, the “Gronk spike” style is indicative of the NFL star’s style.

Gronkowski, 27, has been rehabbing after season-ending back surgery in December. For Patriots fans, they hope to see the All-Pro back in Gillette Stadium, showcasing his patented spike, (maybe) minus the bunny suit: