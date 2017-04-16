Rob Gronkowski wishes everyone an ‘Easter Gronk spike’

Probably the largest bunny around.

By
5:19 PM

Taking a break from the theatrical world of professional wrestling, Rob Gronkowski posted an Easter Sunday message the only way he knows how.

The Patriots tight end posted a photo on his social media of a giant Easter bunny wearing a Gronkowski jersey spiking an enormous Easter egg. While it’s not clear if it’s Gronkowski himself wearing the bunny suit, the “Gronk spike” style is indicative of the NFL star’s style.

Gronkowski, 27, has been rehabbing after season-ending back surgery in December. For Patriots fans, they hope to see the All-Pro back in Gillette Stadium, showcasing his patented spike, (maybe) minus the bunny suit:

Advertisement
TOPICS: Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston Red Sox
Moreland's 2-run single leads Red Sox over Rays 7-5 April 16, 2017 | 5:44 PM
David Ortiz during the 2016 season.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz sends prayers to Isaiah Thomas after sister's death April 16, 2017 | 5:25 PM
President Bush poses with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and their head coach Bill Belichick, right, as he met with the 2004 National Football League champion New England Patriots, Monday, May 10, 2004, in the Rose Garden of the White House. At left in front row is quarterback Tom Brady. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) Library Tag 05112004 Sports
New England Patriots
Report: Tom Brady expected at the White House this week April 16, 2017 | 5:16 PM
Boston Marathon
Ethiopia's Deba inherits 2014 Boston win, but not the prize April 16, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) tries to drive past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics
Should the Celtics be preparing for 'National TV Rondo' and the TNT Bulls? April 16, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Color Daily -- FEBRUARY 3, 2002: NEW ORLEANS, LA: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after leading the Patriots to victory in Superebowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome against the St. Louis Rams. GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS -- Library Tag 02052002 Super Bowl
New England Patriots
Can you name the 6 quarterbacks drafted before Tom Brady? April 16, 2017 | 2:19 PM
NHL
Shawn Thornton's trashed skates? They're now on eBay. April 16, 2017 | 11:41 AM
Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is fired up for his first playoff series.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown 'can’t wait to compete against' Jimmy Butler April 16, 2017 | 10:29 AM
Malcolm Butler has until Friday to field and/or sign an offer sheet from another club.
New England Patriots
The Patriots secondary is strong. The big question is Malcolm Butler April 16, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Danny Amendola with Olivia Culpo at Coachella
New England Patriots
Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo are back at Coachella April 16, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Chris Long speaks in new video, Standing Pat.
New England Patriots
Chris Long and Devin McCourty elaborate on decision to skip White House visit in new video April 16, 2017 | 8:26 AM
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sports Q
What would it take for the Celtics to get Kristaps Porzingis from the Knicks? April 16, 2017 | 8:22 AM
Jimmy Green
Boston Marathon
Why this 84-year-old runs the Boston Marathon April 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Marathon
What you need to know about the 2017 Boston Marathon April 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Elijah Lagat of Kenya crosses the finish line just ahead of Gezahenge Abera of Ethiopia and Moses Tanui of Kenya to win the 2000 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
These are the closest finishes in Boston Marathon history April 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NBA
NBA players union complains about Phil Jackson's Carmelo comments April 15, 2017 | 10:40 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas's sister killed in car accident April 15, 2017 | 10:26 PM
NBA
Antetokounmpo scores 28 points, Bucks beat Raptors 97-83 April 15, 2017 | 9:34 PM
Boston Red Sox
Sale gets 1st win with Red Sox; Moreland homers in 2-1 win April 15, 2017 | 8:12 PM
Kathrine Switzer holds up her original bib number as she answers a question during a media availability at the Copley Plaza Hotel. In 1967 Switzer was the first woman with a bib issued by the Boston Athletic Association to cross the Boston Marathon finish line.
Boston Marathon
How Kathrine Switzer and Bobbi Gibb outran Boston Marathon tradition April 15, 2017 | 6:59 PM
Boston Bruins
Dion Phaneuf scores in overtime as Senators tie series April 15, 2017 | 6:35 PM
The Wheel of Fortune game board.
New England Patriots
Wheel of Fortune player picks the Pats in the Super Bowl April 15, 2017 | 3:07 PM
Dan Rooney
New England Patriots
Dan Rooney and the lessons he taught Robert Kraft April 15, 2017 | 2:58 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens argues a call during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Top seed Celtics carry expectations into matchup with Bulls April 15, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Donnie Wahlberg with Wally.
Boston Red Sox
Donnie Wahlberg celebrated NKOTB Day at Fenway Park April 15, 2017 | 12:25 PM
In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium.
Boston Marathon
Why Rob Gronkowski doesn't think he's in shape to run a marathon April 15, 2017 | 12:15 PM
LeGarrette Blount had 18 rushing touchdowns last season.
New England Patriots
One big question in Patriots backfield: LeGarrette Blount April 15, 2017 | 7:51 AM
Oklahoma City Russell Westbrook (0) and Houston's James Harden (13) talk on the court after a game in Houston, Sunday, March 26, 2017.
NBA
NBA Playoffs 2017: Predictions for every first-round series April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The last American woman to win the Boston Marathon, Lisa Larsen Weidenbach crossed the finish line in 2:34:06.
Boston Marathon
The last American woman to win Boston reflects on Marathon glory April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Danny Dwyer with his two sons, from left, Danny and Luke.
Boston Marathon
How a former Boston cop’s battle with addiction led him to the marathon April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM