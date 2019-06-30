Here’s how you can take a photo with the Lombardi Trophy that Rob Gronkowski dented

Fans will get to see his work of art up close.

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right.
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right. –Charles Krupa / AP Photo
By
3:46 PM

As part of the 10th annual “Finish at the 50” road races July 2 and 3 at Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl LIII that former tight end Rob Gronkowski dented.

The trophy is still misshapen after Gronkowski used it as a bat to bunt an offering from Julian Edelman at Red Sox Opening Day. Now fans will get to see his work of art up close.

All registered runners will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Patriots’ home opener and Super Bowl banner unveiling Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In order to take a photo on the playing field at Gillette Stadium on July 2, fans must be registered runners for the race on July 3. Runners can also meet Patriots alumni and cheerleaders, listen to live music, and eat from a food truck, among other activities.

On race day, Wednesday, July 3, runners will start the 5K and 10K races inside Gillette Stadium for the first time in the race’s 10-year history. This year’s starting line will be on the stadium’s main concourse. The 5K course will run along Patriot Place, the practice fields, and a challenging, uphill ramp before descending to the finish at the 50-yard line. The 10K race will run the same route through Patriot Place, but it will also continue onto Foxborough roads before returning to the stadium grounds to finish at the 50-yard line.

Patriot Place will give a portion of the proceeds from each race to Homes For Our Troops, a non-profit organization dedicated to building and donating specifically adapted custom homes for several injured post-9/11 veterans.

