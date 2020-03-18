Rob Gronkowski set to host WrestleMania

Gronkowski is also scheduled to make his first WWE appearance Friday on SmackDown.

Rob Gronkowski, who took part in WrestleMania 33, will host WrestleMania 36.
Rob Gronkowski, who took part in WrestleMania 33, will host WrestleMania 36. –(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
AP
March 18, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gronk is going to WrestleMania.

Rob Gronkowski, the retired New England Patriots tight end, is set to host WrestleMania in April from WWE’s performance center.

The WWE’s annual wrestling extravaganza — often called the Super Bowl of wrestling — was originally scheduled for April 5 at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium. WWE announced this week it would move its card to the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida.

WWE will hold WrestleMania over two nights for the first time ever April 4 and 5 from the performance center. Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion, tweeted he would explain the new format and his role on Friday’s live edition of “Smackdown.”

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Gronkowski stormed over the barricade at WrestleMania in 2017 and bro-hugged real-life friend and wrestler Mojo Rawley after he won the Andre the Giant battle royal.

 

