Rob Gronkowski makes his WWE debut — as a host

Rob Gronkowski has officially started his new career.

The former superstar tight end made his WWE debut on “SmackDown” Friday night.

Gronkowski made his entrance like most wrestlers do, to loud music while running and dancing toward the ring at the WWE Performance Center, which did not have a crowd due to precautions against coronavirus.

However, Gronkowski didn’t go into the ring to fight. And his next WWE appearance won’t involve him fighting, either.

Instead, Gronkowski joined fellow SmackDown wrestler Mojo Rawley and host Michael Cole to share his excitement on joining the WWE and that he would be hosting WrestleMania.

Advertisement

“Let me tell you something,” Gronkowski said. “I’ve been watching since second grade from the nosebleeds when the WWE came to Buffalo, N.Y., my hometown. I’ve been watching at the arena, the FCW arena that is, in Tampa, Fla. to support my boy Mojo Rawley when there was only five people in the stands.

“I’ve been to sold out WrestleManias, in front of 80,000 people. And now, I’m here, in front of zero people. And I’m still hyped baby! But this time, I’ll be hosting WrestleMania, because I’m ready for anything Michael.”

The two-night WrestleMania event will happen on April 4-5 and take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando without an audience.