Rob Gronkowski makes his WWE debut — as a host

Gronkowski shared his excitement on hosting WrestleMania.

Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut on Friday.
Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut on Friday. –(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
March 20, 2020

Rob Gronkowski has officially started his new career.

The former superstar tight end made his WWE debut on “SmackDown” Friday night.

Gronkowski made his entrance like most wrestlers do, to loud music while running and dancing toward the ring at the WWE Performance Center, which did not have a crowd due to precautions against coronavirus.

However, Gronkowski didn’t go into the ring to fight. And his next WWE appearance won’t involve him fighting, either.

Instead, Gronkowski joined fellow SmackDown wrestler Mojo Rawley and host Michael Cole to share his excitement on joining the WWE and that he would be hosting WrestleMania.

Advertisement

“Let me tell you something,” Gronkowski said. “I’ve been watching since second grade from the nosebleeds when the WWE came to Buffalo, N.Y., my hometown. I’ve been watching at the arena, the FCW arena that is, in Tampa, Fla. to support my boy Mojo Rawley when there was only five people in the stands.

“I’ve been to sold out WrestleManias, in front of 80,000 people. And now, I’m here, in front of zero people. And I’m still hyped baby! But this time, I’ll be hosting WrestleMania, because I’m ready for anything Michael.”

The two-night WrestleMania event will happen on April 4-5 and take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando without an audience.

TOPICS: Rob Gronkowski Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Duron Harmon Lane Johnson
Patriots
Duron Harmon found out he was traded from the Patriots after he had a tooth removed March 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
A scene from a NASCAR iRacing race, a simulated version of a NASCAR auto race that puts users in the driver's seat.
New England Revolution
For NASCAR, the Revolution, and others, it’s a virtual game-on March 20, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Danny Vitale will join the Patriots after spending the last two seasons with the Packers.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to a contract with fullback Danny Vitale March 20, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Los Angeles, CA - 06/12/08 - Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) lent a defensive hand guarding Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) in the 4th quarter. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: Sports, reporter: Marc Spears, slug: 13celtics.
Celtics
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Celtics games to watch March 20, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bring some joy to your life with Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS.
Red Sox
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Red Sox games to watch March 20, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Northeastern raised the Lou Lamoriello trophy after ending a 28-year drought Hockey East championship drought in 2016.
Media
NESN has college hockey fans covered this weekend March 20, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tom Brady
What Chris Godwin had to say about potentially giving Tom Brady his No. 12 March 20, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Tom Brady
How Boston sports radio reacted to Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers March 20, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is leaving heartfelt comments to his former Patriots teammates March 20, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady signing with the Bucs
$$$
Here are the reported details of Tom Brady's new contract March 20, 2020 | 12:04 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
'Delaware North, the Jacobs family, they need to step up here' March 20, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Why Chris Sale's Tommy John surgery might actually help the Red Sox March 20, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tom Brady
What Bucs GM Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians had to say about the Tom Brady signing March 20, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Former New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon.
Patriots
Duron Harmon thanked Patriots fans after being traded to the Lions March 20, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady signing with the Bucs
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer March 20, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Soccer
MLS targets May 10 return, considers extending into December March 20, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Soccer
England suspends soccer until April 30, will extend season March 20, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NFL
Saints coach Sean Payton says he tested positive for coronavirus March 20, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Baseball
MLB to pay minor leaguers through April 8; salaries TBD March 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Baseball
MLB calls off games in Mexico, Puerto Rico March 20, 2020 | 7:40 AM
MLB
Twin bill? Doubleheaders may be possibility to make up games March 20, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Health
Inside the week that has left the NBA and NHL shut down March 20, 2020 | 7:24 AM
Brighton- 06/19/18- The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facilty, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
NBA
NBA tells teams to close training and practice facilities to all players and staff March 20, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Olympics
Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games March 19, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Ice Cube could help bring back basketball, albeit on a limited basis.
Coronavirus Updates
Big3 reportedly planning virus-free hoop tournament next month March 19, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shares he has tested positive for coronavirus March 19, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Betting odds project Tom Brady to have a strong first season with his new team.
Tom Brady
What oddsmakers are predicting for Tom Brady's first season in Tampa March 19, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Chris Sale will miss the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Red Sox
6 things to know about Chris Sale's injury history and future March 19, 2020 | 7:19 PM
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive back Adrian Phillips #31 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Adrian Phillips
Patriots reportedly land Pro Bowl safety Adrian Phillips March 19, 2020 | 6:50 PM
Chris Sale will be the ace of the pitching staff in 2020.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery March 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM