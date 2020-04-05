Rob Gronkowski almost won the 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 Saturday night, and his highlights included a few introductory jokes and a near 24/7 championship title.

Sporting a blue animal print zip-up jacket, the former Patriots tight end introduced himself as “Gronk, your WrestleMania host with the most.” He then said, “WWE picked the right guy to host because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and finish it 30 hours later.”

Gronkowski’s appearances were limited throughout the night, but he did get in on some wrestling action. In the middle of a segment, Gronkowski took down R-Truth in pursuit of the 24/7 championship belt. However his friend, Mojo Rawley, jumped in and pinned R-Truth to take the title from Gronkowski.

The wrestling blog ‘The Ring Report’ was not fond of Gronkowski’s performance, saying “If what we saw from Rob Gronkowski was any indication, it will be a cold day in hell before wrestling fans ever get behind him as a WWE Superstar. His WrestleMania hosting skills ranged from cringe-worthy to unwatchable, but his time as part of the Show of Shows was, thankfully, minimal!”

Here’s what Twitter said about Gronkowski.

impressed as hell with Gronk’s work on the prompter — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 4, 2020

Did anyone predict the Pats dynasty would end with a Round 1 loss to Ryan Tannehill, Brady leaving for the Bucs and moving into Jeter’s house in Tampa, and Gronk hosting a no-fan WrestleMania? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 4, 2020

2019: "Hey! If you think this year is bad! Next year WrestleMania will be in front of 0 fans & hosted by the Gronk!" 2020: "LOL good one….oh crap"#Wrestlemania36 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kfyiJC5bok — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 4, 2020

The event took place in Orlando with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus, and the second night of the two-day event will air Sunday.