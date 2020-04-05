Rob Gronkowski almost won the 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36

Gronkowski hosted the event in front of no fans.

Rob Gronkowski, who took part in WrestleMania 33, hosted WrestleMania 36 on Saturday.
Rob Gronkowski, who took part in WrestleMania 33, hosted WrestleMania 36 on Saturday. –Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 5, 2020 | 1:21 PM

Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 Saturday night, and his highlights included a few introductory jokes and a near 24/7 championship title.

Sporting a blue animal print zip-up jacket, the former Patriots tight end introduced himself as “Gronk, your WrestleMania host with the most.” He then said, “WWE picked the right guy to host because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and finish it 30 hours later.”

Gronkowski’s appearances were limited throughout the night, but he did get in on some wrestling action. In the middle of a segment, Gronkowski took down R-Truth in pursuit of the 24/7 championship belt. However his friend, Mojo Rawley, jumped in and pinned R-Truth to take the title from Gronkowski.

Advertisement

The wrestling blog ‘The Ring Report’ was not fond of Gronkowski’s performance, saying “If what we saw from Rob Gronkowski was any indication, it will be a cold day in hell before wrestling fans ever get behind him as a WWE Superstar. His WrestleMania hosting skills ranged from cringe-worthy to unwatchable, but his time as part of the Show of Shows was, thankfully, minimal!”

Here’s what Twitter said about Gronkowski.

The event took place in Orlando with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus, and the second night of the two-day event will air Sunday.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Rob Gronkowski Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Sports Illustrated has endured a brutal bloodletting of staff in recent years.
Media
Sports Illustrated continues to lose its identity April 5, 2020 | 12:36 PM
A sign gives guidelines for protection from COVID-19 as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Sports News
How long until sports can return? You might not like the answer April 5, 2020 | 11:42 AM
The Kraft family deployed the Patriots team plane to China to fetch more than 1 million masks for use by front-line health care workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Patriots
New York Post front page salutes Patriots after mask delivery to NYC hospitals April 4, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Kevin Garnett is officially heading to the Hall of Fame.
BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME
What Kevin Garnett said after he was elected into the Hall of Fame April 4, 2020 | 1:06 PM
Kobe Bryant Kevin Garnett 2008 Finals
NBA
Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant headline 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class April 4, 2020 | 12:41 PM
There's speculation that Tua Tagovailoa could end up with the Patriots.
Patriots
Experts have mixed opinions on whether the Patriots should trade up to draft Tua Tagovailoa April 4, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert both tested positive for the coronavirus.
NBA
Brian Windhorst says the NBA is 'angling' to cancel the rest of the season April 4, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Celtics
Enes Kanter video chats with health care workers at Brigham and Women's Hospital April 4, 2020 | 10:13 AM
Wallace Spearmon is training in Arkansas to compete in the 200 or 400 meters
Olympics
Olympics postponement leaves USA committee with $200 million cash crunch April 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
K'Andre Miller was selected 22nd overall by the Rangers in the 2018 draft.
NHL
New York Rangers prospect K’Andre Miller faces racial abuse in a team video chat April 3, 2020 | 10:14 PM
Stephon Gilmore defended Amari Cooper over a comment Rex Ryan made.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore defends Amari Cooper over Rex Ryan's comment April 3, 2020 | 8:37 PM
and will be inducted into the Baketball Hall of Fame.
Basketball Hall of Fame
Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant will reportedly be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame April 3, 2020 | 7:44 PM
ESPN analyst Rex Ryan
NFL
ESPN's Rex Ryan apologizes for remark about Cowboys' Amari Cooper April 3, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos general manager John Elway hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the most talented quarterback you've ever seen? April 3, 2020 | 1:30 PM
MLB
DraftKings's lawsuit against MLB over sign stealing tossed out April 3, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Duron Harmon and Jonathan Jones converge to make a tackle on Josh Allen during a 2019 Bills-Patriots game.
Patriots
Bills GM thinks it's 'funny and comical' to dismiss Patriots in 2020 April 3, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft shares why, how he led effort to deliver much-needed masks April 3, 2020 | 9:17 AM
New York Jets' Brandon Copeland speaks after winning the Allen Page Community Award at the NFL Players Association annual state of the union news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla., The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Patriots
Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland is leading personal finance webinars for his NFL peers April 3, 2020 | 8:10 AM
Julian Edelman's Planet Fitness workout
Patriots
Here's Julian Edelman's 10-minute, at-home workout April 3, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Alyssa Thomas and the rest of the WNBA will have to wait to play.
WNBA
WNBA postpones start of season this month because of virus April 3, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Patriots running back James White.
Patriots
James White defined expectations for the Patriots without Tom Brady April 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
WEEI logo
Sports Radio
WEEI, 98.5 The Sports Hub owners will implement pay cuts, layoffs, and furloughs April 2, 2020 | 4:42 PM
College Basketball Scandal
What we learned from HBO's 'The Scheme' doc on the college basketball bribery scandal April 2, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Peter Ling (left) and Lucas Stowe were four-year varsity players on the Phillips Andover baseball team.
Baseball
Phillips Andover sent students home. And now spring sports seasons are over, too. April 2, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Watch: Drone footage of a deserted Fenway Park April 2, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Dr. Mike Halperin, left, and healthcare worker Blanca Velez in New York. Velez is wearing Halperin's goggles.
Sports News
Skiers and snowboarders are donating goggles to doctors in need of protective equipment April 2, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has moved to Tampa — and is living in Derek Jeter's mansion April 2, 2020 | 11:59 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
We watched every Jarrett Stidham throw from 2019. Here's what he could bring to the Patriots' offense. April 2, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Tom Brady, Philip Rivers
Tom Brady
Why the Colts wanted Philip Rivers over Tom Brady despite 'extensive scouting' April 2, 2020 | 10:08 AM
NFL
NFLPA describes change in CBA language as not 'substantive' April 2, 2020 | 8:35 AM