Rob Gronkowski almost won the 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36
Gronkowski hosted the event in front of no fans.
Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 Saturday night, and his highlights included a few introductory jokes and a near 24/7 championship title.
Sporting a blue animal print zip-up jacket, the former Patriots tight end introduced himself as “Gronk, your WrestleMania host with the most.” He then said, “WWE picked the right guy to host because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and finish it 30 hours later.”
Who better to kick things off and get you pumped than @RobGronkowski and @MojoRawleyWWE?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/d99mcsdZDQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
Gronkowski’s appearances were limited throughout the night, but he did get in on some wrestling action. In the middle of a segment, Gronkowski took down R-Truth in pursuit of the 24/7 championship belt. However his friend, Mojo Rawley, jumped in and pinned R-Truth to take the title from Gronkowski.
Did @MojoRawleyWWE really just STEAL that #247Championship win from @RobGronkowski?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ei1uScBnD7
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
The wrestling blog ‘The Ring Report’ was not fond of Gronkowski’s performance, saying “If what we saw from Rob Gronkowski was any indication, it will be a cold day in hell before wrestling fans ever get behind him as a WWE Superstar. His WrestleMania hosting skills ranged from cringe-worthy to unwatchable, but his time as part of the Show of Shows was, thankfully, minimal!”
Here’s what Twitter said about Gronkowski.
Admit it, you're already sick of @RobGronkowski #WrestleMania
— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) April 4, 2020
impressed as hell with Gronk’s work on the prompter
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 4, 2020
Did anyone predict the Pats dynasty would end with a Round 1 loss to Ryan Tannehill, Brady leaving for the Bucs and moving into Jeter’s house in Tampa, and Gronk hosting a no-fan WrestleMania?
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 4, 2020
2019:
"Hey!
If you think this year is bad!
Next year WrestleMania will be in front of 0 fans & hosted by the Gronk!"
2020: "LOL good one….oh crap"#Wrestlemania36 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kfyiJC5bok
— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 4, 2020
The event took place in Orlando with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus, and the second night of the two-day event will air Sunday.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.