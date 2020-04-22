Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady together again? That’s good on and off the field.

Tom Brady in Tampa Bay is one thing.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady #12, Rob Gronkowski #87, Dion Lewis #33, and James White #28 walk onto the field carrying Vince Lombardi trophies before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
From left, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Dion Lewis, and James White. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Barry Svrluga,
The Washington Post
April 22, 2020 | 4:36 PM

COMMENTARY

When, exactly, were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most intriguing offensive team in football? This is a franchise whose career leading passer threw more than two interceptions for every three touchdown passes. It’s a franchise whose career leading receiver has played just six seasons, a franchise whose lone Super Bowl season is defined by a defensive tackle (Warren Sapp) and a bruising fullback (Mike Alstott.) The only thing ever named after the Bucs is a defense: the Tampa-2. Even that’s a generation ago.

Related Links

Now, if there’s actually a 2020 NFL season, what offense will be more interesting?

Advertisement

Tom Brady in Tampa Bay is one thing. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay together? That’s delicious.

There’s an X’s-and-O’s element to this — or, for the first time in Bucs’ history, an O’s-and-X’s element — because Brady and Gronkowski together make for one of the most dynamic and dangerous pass-and-catch combos in NFL history. But there’s more than that.

These are two of the NFL’s dominant characters over the past decade. They might be the two dominant characters, particularly when it comes to teammates. Who rivals Brady and Gronk in New England in some nebulous combination of personality, drama, flair, and performance? Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh? Maybe. Aaron Rodgers and Antonio Freeman in Green Bay? Eh. Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch in Seattle? Now we’re reaching.

These are Hall of Fame players with Hall of Fame Q-ratings. It’s not just the on-field chemistry, though that’s undeniable and important. It’s the other stuff. Brady developed not just a legacy as the best quarterback ever during his 20 seasons with the Patriots, but also built a brand that became a lifestyle. It wasn’t just football. It was being married to Gisele and teaching people about how red peppers anger the blood, about “TB12” and preparation being more important than talent.

Advertisement

That he was paired with Gronk – both in the same offense, but more importantly in spirit – is somehow both surprising and perfect. If the conversation of best quarterback starts with Brady, the accompanying chat about tight end starts with Gronkowski. Now, after a year of “retirement” that always seemed just a tap on the pause button, Gronk gets to further his status as a legend with his old – and, at 43 by the start of the season, we mean old – running mate.

Brady is the all-time corporate father figure. Gronk, 31 next month, is the all-time bro. Somehow, it works. It’s not hard to imagine Brady and Gisele living in Derek Jeter’s old Tampa mansion inviting Gronk and his girlfriend, super model (of course) Camille Kostek, over for some green smoothies and kale. The Bucs, for so long the roll-up-your-sleeves-and-grass stain-your-uniforms franchise of John Lynch and Derrick Brooks, of Lee Roy Selmon and Ronde Barber, now have genuine, generational glamour. This is Page Six, People magazine material.

Plus, there’s football drama here. Brady, so disciplined in his public positivity and aversion to controversy, told Howard Stern, of all people, that he believed when the 2019 season started it would be his last in New England. He had to know that the only team for which Gronkowski would return would be the one Brady was on. Did Brady engineer Tuesday’s trade of Gronkowski from New England to Tampa?

There has to be something to it, because all New England received in return for the most dynamic tight end in history was a fourth-round pick – and the Pats had to give up a seventh-rounder along with Gronk. The only explanation: There was no market for Gronk with the other 30 NFL teams, because none of the other 30 NFL teams have Brady on their roster. He would play with Brady or he wouldn’t play at all.

Advertisement

The football part: There are no games of any kind now, so we have plenty of time to debate the best pass-and-catch combinations of all-time. Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, sure. Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, Dan Marino and Mark Clayton, Jim Kelly and Andre Reed. All are worthy. Take your pick, or add others not mentioned. These kinds of arguments are fun. Just do it on Zoom.

When it comes to a quarterback and a tight end, there’s really only one duo that rivals Brady and Gronk: Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. Gates’s 116 regular-season touchdown receptions far eclipse Gronkowski’s total of 79, but Rivers wasn’t his only quarterback during his San Diego days, and the Chargers didn’t so much as reach a Super Bowl. Including the playoffs, Gates caught 90 touchdowns from Rivers. Gronkowski scored 92 touchdowns of all types in his career, regular and postseason. One came on a rush. One came on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. The other 90, including a dozen in the playoffs, came from Brady.

In New England last fall, there was much angst about what was missing from the Patriots’ offense. It’s pretty easily distilled to: Gronkowski. In the nine seasons Brady and Gronkowski played together, the Patriots never ranked worse than fourth in the NFL in points scored, and only once were worse than eighth in yards gained. Last year: seventh in points, an absolutely middling 15th in yards.

That’s partly because Gronk was kicking it on the couch. Of Brady’s 541 regular-season touchdown passes – a total that trails only Drew Brees’s by six – 78 went to Gronkowski. Only Randy Moss (39) even reached half that many. According to Pro Football Focus, Brady’s passer rating when targeting Gronk is – get this – 129.6. (The record passer rating in an NFL season is Aaron Rodgers’s 122.5 in 2011.) They are a historic hookup.

For all his success in New England, Brady never had a Rice, a Harrison, a Reed. In some ways, it makes his accumulation of numbers – and of six (!) Super Bowl rings – more impressive. Troy Aikman had Michael Irvin. Tom Brady had . . . Julian Edelman and Wes Welker and Deion Branch?

Now, he’s in Tampa Bay, where there’s no history of elite quarterback play, only an offensive legacy to build in the season or two he has remaining. The Bucs’ career leading passer is Jameis Winston, who is out of a starting job after a season in which he threw 33 touchdowns but 30 picks. Their career leading receiver is Mike Evans, who’ll enter his seventh season in the league with Brady as his signal-caller and Gronk lined up inside him.

The bland-as-bran Buccaneers have transformed their brand in the midst of a pandemic. There are a million reasons to hope there’s football this fall, mostly surrounding what that could mean about how far we’ve come with public health. A little gem in the midst of all that would be Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski together again – on the field, and off.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE— In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Red Sox
Timeline: MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox April 22, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Doc Rivers and Kevin Garnett in 2012.
Celtics
Members of the 2008 Celtics still maintain an active group text April 22, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches from the dugout during Friday's game against the Rays.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Alex Cora manage the Red Sox again? April 22, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Alex Cora in 2019.
Red Sox
MLB released its report on the Red Sox' sign-stealing investigation April 22, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady at Patriots practice in 2017.
Patriots
John Lynch said the 49ers considered trying to sign Tom Brady April 22, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Stephen England rooftop Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
This ultra-marathoner was supposed to run Boston. Instead, he ran a marathon on his rooftop. April 22, 2020 | 1:22 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 for the Buccaneers April 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady celebrates his reunion with Rob Gronkowski April 22, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrating a touchdown.
Patriots
Ian Rapoport explained how Tom Brady helped initiate the Rob Gronkowski trade April 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Drew Rosenhaus SportsCenter
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski's agent explains his client's decision to return to football April 22, 2020 | 9:56 AM
The Lowell Spinners are reportedly one of the teams that could be cut under MLB's proposal, according to Baseball America.
Baseball
Minor leagues prepared to accept reduction to 120 affiliates April 22, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors reacts in the final seconds of a 122-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Coronavirus
Want professional sports to return in the United States? Consider Canada's approach. April 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 40 seconds in Belrin in 2018.
Coronavirus
Berlin Marathon can’t be run as planned in September April 22, 2020 | 7:48 AM
College Sports
Expect college football to take the slow road back April 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Bruins players held a Zoom call Tuesday to watch Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
Boston Bruins
What happened when the 2011 Bruins got together (virtually) to watch the Stanley Cup clincher April 22, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots coach
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Xavier McKinney Alabama
Patriots
Chad Finn: A serious yet lighthearted look at a crucial Patriots draft April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA. 06/ 18 / 2011: A BRUINS FAN high above the rest on the pole at the old John Hancock Tower. The Boston Bruins Stanley Cup parade through the streets of Boston showing the cup to the fans. ( David L Ryan / Globe Staff Photo ) SECTION : METRO TOPIC : 19parade REPORTER
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'It was a dream come true': Charlie McAvoy recalls his Bruins debut April 21, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Should the Patriots have received more from the Buccaneers for Rob Gronkowski? April 21, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)
Patriots
A closer look at 3 prospects the Patriots could select with their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft April 21, 2020 | 6:42 PM
High School Sports
High school sports
High school seniors, coaches, athletic directors react to news that schools will remain closed April 21, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Richard Seymour
Patriots
Remembering the best and worst draft picks in Patriots history April 21, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
MLB
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly want to buy the Mets April 21, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Zaire Wade of Sierra Canyon will attend Brewster Academy next season for a post-grad year.
High School Basketball
Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, will play for Brewster Academy next season April 21, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots are trading Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers April 21, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Richard Seymour was not selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Patriots
3 former Patriots were announced as team Hall of Fame finalists April 21, 2020 | 1:29 PM
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives between Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (99) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Tacko Fall and Jaylen Brown went live on the NBA's Instagram. Here's what you missed April 21, 2020 | 1:27 PM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
NFL Draft
The Patriots need a boost on the edge. Here are 10 NFL Draft prospects who could provide that. April 21, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Virtual Roller Marathon
Marathon
2019 Boston Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk organized a virtual race on Patriots' Day April 21, 2020 | 11:12 AM