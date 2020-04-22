Tom Brady posted a throwback video to celebrate his reunion with Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sure seems happy about his new, albeit familiar, teammate.

To celebrate the Bucs trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski, Brady posted an old video of the pair to Instagram Wednesday morning. The clip, which was first shared in 2016, shows Brady blowing into a conch shell with Gronkowski rushing in for duty.

“A little tired,” an out-of-breath Gronkowski says upon reaching Brady. “But Gronk reporting.”

Brady captioned the post, “Time to run it back Gronky!”

On Tuesday, the Patriots traded Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay was the only team of interest to Gronkowski.