Rob Gronkowski says reuniting with Tom Brady wasn’t planned

"We never really ever talked about that before. It kind of just happened."

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in August, 2017.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in August, 2017. –Winslow Townson / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
July 18, 2020 | 7:01 PM

When Rob Gronkowski made the decision to end his retirement in April to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was speculated that he and Tom Brady had a plan to play together in Tampa Bay or wherever Brady decided to sign as a free agent.

However, Gronkowski, when asked in an interview with CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney” if he and Brady made that plan, said, “No, no, that actually was never the case.”

“We never really ever talked about that before,” Gronkowski added. “It kind of just happened. [With] my retirement and him hitting free agency, it kind of just lined up like that.”

Advertisement

Gronkowski, who played with Brady for nine seasons in New England, said that Brady already being in Tampa made it easier because he wouldn’t have to work with a new quarterback.

“I don’t like to spill all the beans, but when Tom went down to Tampa, it just looked like a great situation, a great opportunity,” Gronkowski said. “I wasn’t just going to come back out of retirement just to come out of retirement … Definitely one of [the factors] was Tom going down to Tampa. That was a big connection.

“To gain chemistry with a quarterback is not an easy task. That’s time you got to put in. That’s a lot of work you got to put it.”

It’s been said in the past that Brady is the only quarterback that Gronkowski would play with. When a trade was on the table to send Gronkowski from the Patriots to the Lions in 2018, Gronkowski nixed it by threatening to retire.

“Yeah, it happened, and Brady’s my quarterback,” Gronkowski said in September 2018 as to why he didn’t want to go to Detroit. “That’s all. Wasn’t going anywhere without Brady.”

It’s no secret that the Brady to Gronkowski connection was dominant. Brady threw 78 touchdown passes to Gronkowski during their nine seasons together in New England, which is double the amount of any other touchdown passes Brady has thrown to any other receiver in his career (Randy Moss, 39). The 78 touchdowns from Brady to Gronkowski is the fifth-best quarterback to receiver touchdown combo in NFL history.

Advertisement

Gronkowski also made four first-team All-Pros and, of course, won three Super Bowls with Brady.

He said that he “had that juice going again” when he talked with Brady about returning to football.

“When Tom and I talked a little bit and just thought about the situation and how we can pull it off and everything – everything went well,” Gronkowski said. “Everything went down as planned and the situations all lined up. I thought it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass on. It’s just going to be fun. It’s going to be cool.”

Gronkowski also had another reason to join his former teammate in Tampa. After nine seasons in New England, he wants to see what it’s like somewhere else.

“As a player, you always want to see what it’s like somewhere else,” Gronkowski said. “[I] thought of that before definitely after playing nine years in the NFL and also thought about it when I came out of retirement. This is an opportunity to go see what it’s like somewhere else, to go see what it’s like in the NFL on another squad. There’s so many players that bounce around on so many different teams.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Rob Gronkowski Patriots NFL Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Gianni Thompson
College Sports
Why hoops star Gianni Thompson chose to stay home and play for Boston College July 18, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Nathan Eovaldi is pictured in action.
Red Sox
Red Sox name Nathan Eovaldi as Opening Day starter July 18, 2020 | 4:32 PM
MLB
Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada July 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Tuukka Rask on Friday was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy July 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Doc Rivers met John Lewis several times.
JOHN LEWIS
Doc Rivers shared a powerful story about an interaction he had with John Lewis July 18, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Brad Stevens
NBA
NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers July 18, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Gustavo Bou of the Revolution whistled one past D.C. United's Oniel Fisher.
New England Revolution
3 takeaways from the Revolution's tie with D.C. United July 18, 2020 | 8:46 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
After a 7-year absence, Daniel Bard is back in majors July 18, 2020 | 8:09 AM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
NFL
As camp approaches, how will NFL handle players opting out? July 18, 2020 | 2:08 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers already have just about guaranteed themselves the top two playoff seeds and face a delicate balancing act when the NBA returns to action. They must try to shake off the rust after a 4 ½-month hiatus while also staying as healthy as possible for the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
NBA
NBA says races for the season's individual awards are over July 17, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Patriots James White
NFL
NFLPA wants players tested daily for virus when camps open July 17, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez is back in Boston — one step closer toward returning July 17, 2020 | 5:55 PM
On Lansdowne Street, as seen from Fenway Park, outdoor picnic tables are pictured where there is normally a parking lot.
Fenway Park
What to know about the Lansdowne Street 'fan zone' outside Fenway Park July 17, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Mike Lowell
sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox third baseman, Bill Mueller or Mike Lowell? July 17, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Robert Kraft was charged in February with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor.
Robert Kraft
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly met with Robert Kraft in Foxborough July 17, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Dennis Eckersley and Dave O'Brien.
Media
How NESN plans to cover Red Sox games this season July 17, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady before his final game with the Patriots in Jan., 2020.
Patriots
Tom Brady quickly settled a Madden debate over video game quarterbacks July 17, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.
NFL
5 takeaways on the alleged sexual harassment with Redskins July 17, 2020 | 6:30 AM
Andy Walker (left) and Jake Adkins are rollerblading from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
College Sports
Why two UMass Boston hockey players are rollerblading to Michigan July 17, 2020 | 6:13 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Kemba Walker
What Kemba Walker had to say about his lingering knee issues July 16, 2020 | 11:30 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
A win Friday would put the Revolution into the knockout round of the MLS Is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 11:19 PM
Zion Williamson
NBA
Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans, NBA bubble for 'family medical matter' July 16, 2020 | 10:32 PM
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people talk outside Rogers Place, the home ice of the NHL hockey club Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alberta. Rogers Place is one of the possible locations the NHL has zeroed in on to host playoff games if it can return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league will ultimately decide on two or three locations for games, with government regulations, testing and COVID-19 frequency among the factors for the decision that should be coming within the next three to four weeks.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
NHL
NHL arena in Edmonton — one of the league's hub cities for return to play — flooded July 16, 2020 | 9:40 PM
NFL
15 women accuse former Washington Redskins employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse July 16, 2020 | 7:33 PM
FILE - In this is an April 25, 2018, file photo, NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is viewed. College sports programs are already being cut and more are likely on the chopping block. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country. The cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament cost schools $375 million and more losses are expected, especially if football season is disrupted in the fall. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
College Sports
NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic July 16, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum ran into LeBron James while inside the NBA 'bubble' July 16, 2020 | 6:29 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak being 'unfit to participate' in Bruins practice July 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Snowball fights, jokes, and why Martellus Bennett compared Bill Belichick to Larry David July 16, 2020 | 2:42 PM
6-29-2005:Boston ,MA::GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS................Red Sox 2B Mark Bellhorn (cq), right, and homeplate umpire Eric Cooper (cq), left, check the flight of Bellhorn's sixth inning solo home run , that came right after teammate Doug Mirabelli's, and the back to back blasts sealed the victory for Boston. Library Tag 06302005 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox second baseman, Todd Walker or Mark Bellhorn? July 16, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Revolution forward Gustavo Bou celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact.
Local
The Revolution’s big three showcased their potential, and other observations from the MLS is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM