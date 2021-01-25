Sports Q: Are you rooting for Rob Gronkowski to win the Super Bowl?

Some Patriots fans didn't like the way Gronkowski left New England.

Rob Gronkowski is heading to the Super Bowl, too.
Rob Gronkowski is heading to the Super Bowl, too. –Dylan Buell/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
January 25, 2021 | 5:04 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

I understand why everyone focuses on Tom Brady getting back to the Super Bowl, but what about Rob Gronkowski? Do Patriots fans still root for him too? He did retire and came back only when he could go to the Bucs. Does that hurt his legacy in New England? – Patrick D.

Advertisement

Well, there is definitely a segment of the fan base that holds it against him that he retired from the Patriots and only decided to come back when he could go elsewhere. I get that, but I don’t see it that way. He was too fun to watch here to hold a grudge regarding how it ended.

I’d remember Gronkowski well based on what he did on the field alone. He’s the most dominating tight end in NFL history, and the most fun to watch, whether he was rumbling down the seam for a long touchdown or blocking like like a high school upperclassman delighting in trucking the incoming freshmen.

Travis Kelce is going to get a lot of hype this week as one of the best tight ends of all-time. No matter how many 1,000-yard seasons he has, he’ll never be close to Gronk in his prime, because Gronk would have been in the league as a blocker if he couldn’t catch the ball.

But it’s not just about what he did on the field. Gronk is about as guileless and friendly as any athlete we’ve ever had around here, and he used his special kind of fame for good over and over again. I don’t think I ever saw a superstar who was nicer to kids.

Advertisement

It was an absolute joy to watch him in his prime, and given what he put his body through, I’ll never blame him for walking away for a year. The game is so brutal that it almost broke his spirit. What a shame that would have been.

Though that catch he made to set up the only touchdown in the last Patriots Super Bowl win would have been a perfect final scene for his career, I’m happy that he’s having fun again. He deserves it. I hope he scores the winning touchdown on a pass from Blaine Gabbert.

Oh, I’m kidding. Gronk and Brady are with the Bucs right now, but they forever belong to the Patriots.

But what does everyone else think? Are you rooting for Rob Gronkowski to win the Super Bowl? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Rob Gronkowski Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady shared a sweet moment with his son, Jack, after winning the NFC title.
Tom Brady
Watch Tom Brady's mic'd up conversation with his son following Sunday's win January 25, 2021 | 2:15 PM
Tom Brady celebrates with his Buccaneers teammates.
commentary
Chad Finn: 6 thoughts on Tom Brady's staggering 10th Super Bowl appearance January 25, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Adam Ottavino is being shipped from the Yankees to the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly trade for Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino January 25, 2021 | 1:03 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Tom Brady refuses to compare Buccaneers' Super Bowl appearance to any with the Patriots January 25, 2021 | 12:25 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrated their NFC title win in a similar way.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski celebrate Super Bowl by remaking classic video January 25, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
What Julian Edelman and other Patriots said about another Tom Brady Super Bowl January 25, 2021 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady is earning good money in incentives.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady could reportedly earn another $500k in incentives with Super Bowl win January 24, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Jaylen Brown put together a historic game against the Cavaliers.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart: Jaylen Brown is 'one of the best young players in the league' January 24, 2021 | 10:40 PM
Patrick Mahomes celebrates on the sideline during the fourth quarter.
NFL
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game January 24, 2021 | 10:20 PM
The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Sunday.
CELTICS
6 takeaways from Celtics vs. Cavaliers, as Jaylen Brown makes history in blowout win January 24, 2021 | 9:50 PM
Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bucs quotes
'It only took one man': Greatness defined, as Tom Brady makes 10th Super Bowl January 24, 2021 | 9:01 PM
Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl for the 10th time.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady had a special moment with his son after securing 10th Super Bowl appearance January 24, 2021 | 7:50 PM
Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bruce Arians and teammates after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.
NFL
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl January 24, 2021 | 6:26 PM
Jayson Tatum could return on Monday vs. Chicago.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jayson Tatum expected to return against the Bulls January 24, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scott Miller makes a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady
Tom BRADY
Tom Brady found Scotty Miller for a last-second touchdown to end the half January 24, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Garrett Richards joins the Red Sox after spending the last two seasons with the Padres.
Red Sox
Here are 4 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards January 24, 2021 | 2:51 PM
Stefon Diggs could've been scoring touchdowns for the Patriots instead of scoring against them.
NFL
The Patriots were reportedly the other 'finalist' to trade for Stefon Diggs January 24, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Chris Szagola
The Celtics
Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard suffers a Grade I MCL sprain January 24, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their fight in UFC 257.
Sports News
Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257 January 24, 2021 | 8:08 AM
NFL
Lions will reportedly trade Matthew Stafford this offseason January 24, 2021 | 7:55 AM
Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Trent Frederic (11) and Charlie Coyle (13) during their win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' convincing 6-1 win over the Flyers January 24, 2021 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand score 2 apiece, Bruins beat Flyers 6-1 January 24, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Hank Aaron, then with the Atlanta Braves, speaks during a welcome ceremony at City Hall in 1974.
MLB
A timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career January 23, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jim Christian waves to Villanova head coach Jay Wright after a game earlier this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC men's and women's basketball teams currently on pause following positive COVID-19 tests January 23, 2021 | 4:05 PM
San Diego Padres' Garrett Richards delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs this past season.
RED SOX
Red Sox and righthander Garrett Richards reportedly agree to deal January 23, 2021 | 2:55 PM
Josh Allen carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game January 23, 2021 | 12:52 PM
Kiké Hernandez throws to first base in a playoff game against the Atlanta Braves.
RED SOX
5 things to know about 'super utility' player Kiké Hernández January 23, 2021 | 11:15 AM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the injury tent during the second half of a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Patrick Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship January 23, 2021 | 9:16 AM
The Celtics took on the 76ers on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Sixers, including Payton Pritchard's injury January 23, 2021 | 8:11 AM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
Matt Patricia is reportedly coming back to the Patriots January 22, 2021 | 7:43 PM