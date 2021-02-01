‘That’s where the legend of Gronk started’: Rob Gronkowski reminisces about his days in New England

Gronkowski also said he appreciates the Patriots fans who are rooting for him still.

Rob Gronkowski has fond memories of his time in New England.
Rob Gronkowski has fond memories of his time in New England. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 1, 2021

Rob Gronkowski might be playing football in Tampa Bay now, but he still has a deep appreciation for his first professional home.

The star tight end reminisced over his days with the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls and played in four, as he prepares for his first trip to the big game with the Buccaneers.

“Those years in New England mean everything to me,” Gronkowski told reporters during Super Bowl “Opening Night.” “That’s where I started my career. That’s where the legend of Gronk started. That’s where it boomed. I appreciate those times. I am grateful for all those times. Just everything there. I learned so much throughout those times. I feel like I grew throughout those times, throughout my time in New England.

Advertisement

“I feel like I learned so much information just about the game of football, about the game of life, just everything overall throughout my nine years there. My family, my friends that I met throughout my time there. Just the people. Just everything. Just the atmosphere. Those times are appreciated.

“That will always be in a special place in my heart throughout those nine years that I was there. I have definitely taken some of those lessons I’ve learned and brought them with me to the next chapter in my life, too, and it has definitely helped me out to get to where I am now.”

Gronkowski’s nine-year tenure in New England began in 2010, when the Patriots selected him in the second round of that year’s draft. By his second season, Gronkowski was a star. He caught 17 touchdowns in 2011, setting the record for most receiving touchdowns for a tight end in a season en route to making his first of five Pro Bowls and first of four first-team All-Pros. Gronkowski’s dominance in New England earned him even bigger honors in 2019. He was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Advertisement

Gronkowski’s dominance on the field and his colorful persona off it made him a fan favorite. That’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise that 90 percent of Boston.com readers said that they’re rooting for him and Brady in Super Bowl LV. Gronkowski said it’s a “sense of relief” to hear that Patriots fans are backing him in Super Bowl LV.

“My friends and family that I have been hearing from, I feel like I get a sense that there’s a lot of people cheering for us,” Gronkowski said. “All the friends and family I talk to are always like, ‘Man, there’s so many people cheering for you up here.’ It’s great and it’s good to hear. It’s a sense of relief to hear because when I was there I appreciated everything — from the organization to the fans. They have unbelievable fans up there and it is just cool just to hear that they are still watching and when my friends are up there they are like, ‘Yo, everyone is cheering up here for you.’ It’s pretty cool.

“It’s pretty cool to be appreciated like that because when I was up there I did give everything I had. I gave everything I had out on the field and I gave everything I had in practice, whatever it was. I gave everything I had when I was at charity events, giving back to the community. It’s definitely special and it settles in a place in my heart when I hear my friends and family say there’s a lot of people up there that are cheering for us and happy for us. It’s definitely pretty special.”

Gronkowski and the Buccaneers will take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Rob Gronkowski Football Super Bowl Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well aware of his history against Tom Brady.
SUPER BOWL
Travis Kelce has never beaten Tom Brady in playoffs, and he's well aware February 1, 2021 | 6:43 PM
Dustin Pedroia is welcomed to the dugout after hitting a home run in 2012.
Dustin Pedroia
Sports Q: Will Dustin Pedroia make the Hall of Fame? February 1, 2021 | 6:19 PM
Tom Brady would win his seventh ring with a victory on Sunday.
"Michael’s one of my sports idols."
Here's what Tom Brady said about potentially passing Michael Jordan in titles February 1, 2021 | 6:10 PM
Dustin Pedroia retirement press conference
Dustin Pedroia
'It means everything': What Dustin Pedroia had to say in an emotional retirement press conference February 1, 2021 | 4:57 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shares how he 'tricked' Bucs conditioning coach during the offseason February 1, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia takes his at bat in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston. The Mariners shut out the Red Sox 5-0. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: To appreciate Dustin Pedroia, you have to go back to the beginning February 1, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says he would 'definitely consider' playing past 45 February 1, 2021 | 2:25 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski comment on their relationships with Bill Belichick February 1, 2021 | 1:34 PM
David Ortiz (left) was one of Dustin Pedroia's many former teammates to congratulate him on his retirement.
DUSTIN PEDROIA
Dustin Pedroia's former teammates, managers react to his retirement February 1, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Danny Amendola Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
'None of those coaches threw any passes': A former Patriot's take on the Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady debate February 1, 2021 | 11:41 AM
Dustin Pedroia will not return to the Red Sox next season.
Red Sox
Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia announces retirement February 1, 2021 | 11:07 AM
Matthew Stafford
Patriots
Here's what the Patriots reportedly offered for Matthew Stafford February 1, 2021 | 10:36 AM
commentary
Patriot fans don't owe Tom Brady anything February 1, 2021 | 10:19 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12), left, after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. Gronkowski is one of 218 players to appear in a Super Bowl as Brady's teammate, a number that will grow by more than 40 this week when Brady makes his record 10th trip to to the title game. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari, File)
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady has taken over 200 teammates to the Super Bowl January 31, 2021 | 6:44 PM
MLB
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games January 31, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Kevin C. Cox
MATTHEW STAFFORD
Matthew Stafford reportedly didn't want to be traded to the Patriots January 31, 2021 | 4:40 PM
JJ Redick's time in New Orleans appears to be coming to an end.
Celtics
Celtics are reportedly among teams the Pelicans are considering in JJ Redick trade January 31, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Marcus Smart's calf injury wasn't as bad as some were fearing.
MARCUS SMART
Celtics' Marcus Smart suffered a Grade 1 tear in his calf, MRI reveals January 31, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Matthew Stafford
PATRIOTS
What the Matthew Stafford trade means for the Patriots January 31, 2021 | 3:49 PM
NFL
Inside the first 4 matchups between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes January 31, 2021 | 1:17 PM
Kevin C. Cox
TV
Jeff Van Gundy knows all about NBAs tough calls during pandemic January 31, 2021 | 9:16 AM
Matthew Stafford is reportedly moving west.
NFL
Lions reportedly trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, draft picks January 31, 2021 | 8:35 AM
Toni L. Sandys
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Capitals on Saturday January 31, 2021 | 8:25 AM
Kemba Walker had a difficult game on Saturday.
kemba walker
Here's why Kemba Walker believes his struggles vs. Lakers were mental January 31, 2021 | 8:10 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart suffered a calf injury on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics hope for good news after Marcus Smart suffers calf strain January 31, 2021 | 8:00 AM
The Celtics and Lakers faced off on Saturday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics fall to Lakers, and Marcus Smart leaves court with injury January 30, 2021 | 11:14 PM
The Celtics take on the Lakers on Saturday night.
"There weren’t many guys like him before he got to this point."
Facing LeBron James, Brad Stevens has 'learned not to doubt the greats' January 30, 2021 | 8:33 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum swarm Joel Embiid.
CELTICS
3 Celtics-centric All-Star Game storylines to follow as voting ramps up January 30, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Deshaun Watson celebrates against the Patriots. Could he be on his way to Foxborough?
PATRIOTS
Could Deshaun Watson join the Patriots? Experts give their opinions. January 30, 2021 | 12:12 PM
Payton Pritchard injured his knee last Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard, who initially thought he was 'done,' is making progress January 30, 2021 | 10:30 AM