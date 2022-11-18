Shopping Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for Boston sports fans From a framed North Station sign to a Red Sox replica jersey, here are gift ideas for the Boston sports fan in your life. Alex Verdugo poses wearing a Red Sox "City Connect" jersey in 2021. Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

With the holidays rapidly approaching, opportunities abound for those looking to find the right gift for the Boston sports fan in their life.

Though you might not be able to give the gift of a Patriots playoff berth, you can still find something that a local fan will savor.

Here are a few ideas for Boston sports-themed holiday gifts.

“Go Up For Glory,” by Bill Russell

Originally published in 1966 (and recently put back into print), “Go Up For Glory” was Bill Russell’s first memoir. It chronicled not only his early life and career with the Celtics, but continues offer prescient and timeless observations about the world through Russell’s eyes. $15.81

Red Sox “City Connect” replica jersey

While it’s a major departure from traditional Red Sox colors, the “City Connect” jerseys have become a familiar feature of Boston baseball in recent seasons. If you’re trying to find a distinct gift for a Sox fan, the yellow and light blue look might be a home run. $139.99

Ski Monster gift card

Since buying new skis is above the average holiday budget, a gift card to the Boston-based store is potentially a more realistic option. Stocked with all kinds of ski and snowboard-related apparel and gear, Ski Monster could provide your snow sports friends with exactly the right pair of goggles, gloves, or a new helmet that they’ve been missing. Starting at $100

Bruins “Winter Classic” texting gloves

If you aren’t trying to buy a jersey, a more practical winter-related Bruins gift might do the trick. Why not go with a pair of gloves that can be worn in attendance of a hockey game? The gloves also include the famous/infamous Bruins “Pooh Bear” logo. $25

Granite Links gift card

As the crowds at the Brookline-based 2022 U.S. Open showed, golf is an immensely popular local game. If you’re trying to encourage friends to give it a shot or to continue refining their skills, why not pay for a bucket at the Granite Links practice range in Quincy? Starting at $15

Red long sleeve Patriots t-shirt

True dominance is when an opponent can’t stop you even when you can be spotted a mile away. That’s how it’s been for Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, who has been one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers this season while wearing bright red sleeves. Pick up some style this holiday season with this ferociously cool throwback t-shirt. $44.99

Bill Russell canvas wall art

Remember one of the greatest Boston athletes to ever live with this colorful 24×36 canvas print of a smiling Bill Russell wearing multiple championship rings. A worthy addition to any room in the house. And it comes with multiple size options to fit any budget. $116.99

Green Monster Scoreboard Print

OK, this is coming from way out of left field, but how about a replica of the scoreboard on Fenway’s Green Monster? Seems like Wally would approve. $33.15

Framed North Station MBTA sign

This is for the diehard Celtics [or Bruins] fan in the group. A two-foot wide replica print of the MBTA sign at North Station, the closest stop to TD Garden, enclosed in a handmade wooden case. Prints of all MBTA stops, including Kenmore [Fenway Park] and Foxboro [Gillette Stadium] are also available. $49.95

Every Boston Sports Championship Banner Ever

This is for the person in your life who has a passion for Boston sports and way too much extra space on their hands. Represent every Boston sports championship with a replica banner for each year. Between the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins, that’s a lot of banners. $279