Roma president James Pallotta to pay fine after jumping into fountain

Pallotta is also a minority owner of the Boston Celtics.

James Pallotta
President of AS Roma, James Pallotta, embraces Italian midfielder Daniele De Rossi. –EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
AP,
7:03 AM

ROME (AP) — Roma president James Pallotta has agreed to pay a fine and has apologized to Mayor Virginia Raggi for jumping into a downtown fountain to celebrate the win over Barcelona.

Surrounded by a crowd of flag-waving Roma fans, Pallotta was seen performing a backward somersault in his dress shirt and pants into a fountain in the Piazza del Popolo. The 60-year-old was ecstatic after Roma surprised Barcelona with a 3-0 win Tuesday to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Pallotta, a Boston executive who was part of the four-man American team that purchased Roma in 2011, is also a minority owner of the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

City ordinances call for a 500 euro ($600) fine for wading into historic fountains.

After a complaint from the Codacons consumer advocacy group, the ANSA news agency reported that Pallotta called Raggi to apologize. Roma said Pallotta was to see Raggi later Wednesday for a previously scheduled meeting.

Roma is still seeking final approval to start construction on a new stadium inspired by the Colosseum.

