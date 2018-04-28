Teal Bunbury and Matt Turner help Revolution beat Sporting KC 1-0

AP,
April 28, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored his fourth goal in the last five matches and Matt Turner had four saves to help the New England Revolution beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday night.

It was the third shutout of the season for Turner, a 23-year old who made his first MLS appearance in the season opener and has started every game for New England (4-2-2) this season.

Bunbury, who played for Sporting from 2011-13, rolled it past goalkeeper Tim Melia for a controversial goal in the 44th minute. Juan Agudelo’s cross to Diego Fagundez at the top of the area was deflected by defender Roger Espinosa to Bunbury — who appeared to be offside — for the finish from point-blank range.

Sporting KC (5-2-2) had its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped.

