Gustavo Bou lifts Revolution to 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls

Bou got on the end of Carles Gil's well-placed through ball and slipped it under the goalkeeper into the right side.

Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs. –Steven Senne / AP Photo
AP,
August 17, 2019

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 65th minute and the New England Revolution held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Bou got on the end of Carles Gil’s well-placed through ball and slipped it under the goalkeeper into the right side to level it for the Revolution (9-9-8).

Marc Rzatkowski opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (11-10-5) in the 18th minute. Rzatkowski knocked down Edgar Castillo’s attempted clearance with his right foot and zipped home a left-footed volley from the top of the penalty area.

The Red Bulls’ Brian White left in the 29th minute because of an ankle injury.

