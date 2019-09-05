David Pastrnak practiced with the Revolution for a day

Immersed in the pursuit of a playoff spot, the Revolution welcomed a new winger to practice on Thursday. Unfortunately for New England’s local soccer team, the new addition might have a time conflict with the local hockey team.

David Pastrnak, the Bruins’ leading goal-scorer last season, made a cameo appearance at Revolution practice. The Czech Republic native has more than a little natural talent when it comes to soccer, and acquitted himself well in a drill:

Jumping in as a goalkeeper, he also made a save on Carles Gil:

Here’s more from Pastrnak’s day at Revolution practice, including what he had to say afterward:

📹 David Pastrnak after training with #NERevs today – said being a striker would appeal to him because they don't have to go back and play defense #NHLBruins #WBZ @pastrnak96 @LevanReid pic.twitter.com/G9MyAmRTf2 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) September 5, 2019

Pastrnak, who will eventually return to his regular sport soon as the Bruins prepare for the new season, has impressed on the soccer field before. In 2016, when Italian club AS Roma was in Boston, he took a turn in goal:

Is that Tuukka or Pasta in goal? ⚽️ B's stop by @OfficialASRoma practice at Harvard & put their skills to the test.https://t.co/sjdIr7uGC5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 28, 2016

And he’s drawn the attention of fellow Czech and former Liverpool player Vladimir Smicer.

“He’s a very good soccer player,” Smicer told Boston.com during a recent visit to Boston. “He plays in [celebrity] exhibition games. Sometimes I play with him, and he’s the one that can actually play.”

That Pastrnak has a capacity on the soccer field isn’t a surprise given the youth sports schedule in the Czech Republic.

“In Czech [Republic] it’s normal that in the winter we play ice hockey and the summer we play football,” Smicer explained. And soccer is actually a regular pregame activity for the Bruins during the season.

Soon though, Pastrnak will be back on the ice, trying to help the Bruins go one step farther than last season’s Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Bruins’ preseason slate of games gets underway on Sept. 16 against the Devils, while the regular season begins on Oct. 3 against the Stars.

The Revolution, meanwhile, continue the hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New England is currently sixth (seven teams make the playoffs) with six games remaining.