Revolution woes go deeper, as own goal extends losing streak

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution went all out in attack in sustaining a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. By the second half, if any team looked certain to break through, it was the Revolution. But it turned out a Matt Polster own goal was all the scoring, and it extended their winless streak to four games in all competitions.

The Revolution (1-3-1, 4 pts.) played much of the second half with a numerical advantage after New York’s Frankie Amaya collected a second yellow card in the 73rd minute, but were held off by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel. In the 90th minute, making a rare surge into the New England end after going down to 10 men, New York’s Ashley Fletcher played a ball into the box toward Cristian Cásseres Jr.

Not particularly well struck, Farrell attempted to play the ball clear, only for it to carom off a helpless Polster and past Brad Knighton. And a last-ditch rally by the Revolution resulted in Adam Buksa being red-carded and sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena cautioned. The Red Bulls (3-1-1, 10 pts.) spent much of the early part of the game targeting Carles Gil, and the tactic worked for most of the opening half. Once the Revolution passing game started functioning, though, it became a knock-down affair.

