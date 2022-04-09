Revolution’s winless streak reaches four games with loss at Inter Miami

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Revolution continue trending toward late-game breakdowns. This time, they surrendered an 88th-minute goal in falling, 3-2, to Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday.
Leonardo Campana converted twice in the opening half, then decided the contest after the Revolution rallied to tie the score. The Revolution (1-4-1, 4 points), who host Charlotte FC next Saturday, extended their winless streak to four games, their worst since Bruce Arena took over as coach in 2019.
The Revolution opened the scoring on Justin Rennicks’s 10th-minute goal, his first in three years. Campana answered on counterattacks in the 19th and 23rd minutes as Miami (1-4-1, 4 points) scored more than once for the first time this season.
