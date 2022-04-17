Revolution hold on for a victory over Charlotte FC

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have not broken their habit of surrendering late goals. But they were resilient enough to survive in taking a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
Adam Buksa and Matt Polster made the difference, providing the Revolution goals and also contributing hold-up play, physicality, and inspiring ball distribution.
The Revolution (2-4-1, 7 points), who visit D.C. United next Saturday, snapped a four-game losing streak and avenged a loss to Charlotte (3-5-0, 9 points), an expansion team that gained its first victory against the Revolution last month.
Another stellar save by @bbknighton 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CvILPgh41H
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 17, 2022
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.