Soccer Revolution hold on for a victory over Charlotte FC The Revolution's Adam Buksa (9) heads the ball into the net to score in the first half of a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC. Mark Stockwell for The Boston Globe





FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have not broken their habit of surrendering late goals. But they were resilient enough to survive in taking a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Adam Buksa and Matt Polster made the difference, providing the Revolution goals and also contributing hold-up play, physicality, and inspiring ball distribution.

The Revolution (2-4-1, 7 points), who visit D.C. United next Saturday, snapped a four-game losing streak and avenged a loss to Charlotte (3-5-0, 9 points), an expansion team that gained its first victory against the Revolution last month.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.