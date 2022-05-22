Soccer Watch: Revolution striker Adam Buksa earns No. 1 spot on SportsCenter Top 10 Buksa's improbable goal late in the first half helped New England outlast FC Cincinnati, 3-2, on Saturday. Adam Buksa has scored at least one goal in each of his last six games. Amanda Loman/AP Photo

Adam Buksa has been on a hot streak for the Revolution, scoring at least one goal in each of his last six games during New England’s recent surge.

His latest delivery, in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday, was by far the most spectacular. Buksa corralled a pass from Brandon Bye late in the first half and smoothly twisted his body to redirect the ball with his right heel and sneak it past the goalie.

Here are a few angles of Buksa’s goal, including how it appeared on SportsCenter’s Top 10 as the No. 1 play of the night.

What a night in Cincy 👀🎥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0APEGFLQzn — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 22, 2022

The goal helped the Revolution take a 2-1 halftime lead. FC Cincinnati tied it up, then New England prevailed on a late finish from Tommy McNamara.

New England is 3-0-2 in its last five matches.