Watch: Revolution striker Adam Buksa earns No. 1 spot on SportsCenter Top 10

Adam Buksa has been on a hot streak for the Revolution, scoring at least one goal in each of his last six games during New England’s recent surge.
His latest delivery, in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday, was by far the most spectacular. Buksa corralled a pass from Brandon Bye late in the first half and smoothly twisted his body to redirect the ball with his right heel and sneak it past the goalie.
Here are a few angles of Buksa’s goal, including how it appeared on SportsCenter’s Top 10 as the No. 1 play of the night.
The goal helped the Revolution take a 2-1 halftime lead. FC Cincinnati tied it up, then New England prevailed on a late finish from Tommy McNamara.
New England is 3-0-2 in its last five matches.
