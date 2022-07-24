Soccer

Amid five-game winless streak, scoreless tie gives Revolution satisfaction

Chris Szagola
Bruce Arena, shown here earlier this season, and the New England Revolution couldn't muster a goal and finished in a scoreless tie against the Columbus Crew Saturday on the road. Chris Szagola

By The Boston Globe


The Revolution extended their winless streak to five games, but they seemed satisfied after playing to a 0-0 road tie with the Columbus Crew Saturday night.

The Revolution (6-7-8, 26 points) stifled the Crew attack but could not get untracked offensively with Jozy Altidore as a lone striker, or with newcomer Giacomo Vrioni in a two-forward setup. But the Revolution were able to stop Cucho Hernandez, who had scored four goals in his first three MLS starts, as the Crew (7-5-9, 30 points) improved their unbeaten streak to nine games (4-0-5).

The last time the Revolution visited Lower.com Field in Columbus, they spoiled the Crew’s stadium opening with a 2-2 tie last season. The Revolution have compiled an 0-2-3 mark in their last five games but improved their unbeaten streak against the Crew to five games (1-0-4).

