Revolution play Toronto FC to a scoreless draw

The Revolution's Brandon Bye gets off a shot on goal against Toronto keeper Alex Bono.





FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution seem to getting their defending down. But the Revolution have lost their attacking touch, a 0-0 tie with Toronto FC Saturday night, their second successive scoreless result.

Playing without leading scorer Gustavo Bou (leg injury) and Jozy Altidore (loaned to Puebla FC), the Revolution (6-7-9, 27 points) seldom threatened in extending their winless streak to six games before a crowd of 29,097.

But the Revolution were able to stifle a rejuvenated Toronto (6-12-5, 23 points) squad that included Italian national teamers Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, thanks to a penalty kick save on Insigne (81st minute).

