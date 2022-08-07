Revolution pull away in second half, beat Orlando City 3-0

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half, Wilfrid Kaptoum and defender Henry Kessler added second-half scores and the New England Revolution breezed to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Saturday.
Polster’s netter in the 20th minute was all goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic needed for New England (7-7-9). Petrovic finished with three saves to notch a clean sheet. Kaptoum scored in the 51st minute and Kessler capped the scoring in the 75th.
Kaptoum and Kessler both scored for the first time this season. Polster’s goal was his second.
The #NERevs have kept three straight clean sheets for the first time since 2015. Djordje Petrović has registered four shutouts in his first 10 MLS appearances. And the Revs have their first win since June 19.
— Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) August 7, 2022
Orlando City outshot New England 18-11, but the Revolution had a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (8-10-6).
First goal and 3 points! Good job team @nerevolution 🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/UWrFBe4Kr7
— Wilfrid Kaptoum (@Kaptoum5) August 7, 2022
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.