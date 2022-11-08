Soccer Fenway Sports Group is considering selling Liverpool, according to reports The English Premier League soccer team is currently valued at half a billion dollars more than the Red Sox. John Henry and Fenway Sports Group bought the Liverpool soccer team in 2010.

Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, is considering selling the Liverpool soccer club, according to multiple reports.

The Boston Globe reported that the group has engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore the market for the team.

Fellow Premier League club Chelsea was recently sold for $3 billion after the United Kingdom forced owner Roman Abramovich to sell the team over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The price that Chelsea netted could be one of the factors that has Liverpool’s owners willing to listen.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs,” Fenway Sports Group said in a statement. “And inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

Advertisement:

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

FSG purchased Liverpool in 2010 for $445 million, and the club is currently valued nearly ten times higher at $4.45 billion. The ownership group is led by John Henry and Tom Werner, who bought the Red Sox for $700 million in 2002. Henry also owns Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com.

At present, Liverpool is valued about a half billion dollars higher than the Red Sox.