Soccer United States World Cup run comes to end with 3-1 loss to Netherlands Sergiño Dest of the United States, right, and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands vie for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. Ashley Landis/AP Photo

The United States’ World Cup run came to a crashing halt Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Memphis Depay (10′) and Daley Blind (45’+1) scored to give the Netherlands a 2-0 halftime lead.

A comeback seemed unlikely at that point, but Haji Wright (76′) delivered for the U.S. to slice it to 2-1. Denzel Dumfries then provided the dagger (81′), and the U.S. ran out of time.

The U.S. held a 58-42 percent edge in possession, and a 17-11 advantage in shots, but the Netherlands held its ground all match. The Netherlands turned in a tactically sound performance and capitalized on its chances.

After tying Wales and England, and outlasting Iran, 1-0, in the group stage to advance, the U.S. has now lost in the round of 16 in its last three World Cup appearances (2010, 2014, 2022).

With a young, talented roster, the future is bright, but it’ll have to wait four years to get another shot when it hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup.