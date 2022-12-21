Soccer Argentina-France World Cup final drew huge viewership for Fox The audience for this years World Cup final was significantly larger than that of the mens championship match in 2018 between France and Croatia.





Argentina’s victory over France in a thrilling World Cup final Sunday drew huge viewership on Fox, and Boston was one of the most engaged markets.

An estimated 16.8 million viewers watched the instant-classic match, in which Argentina icon Lionel Messi won his first World Cup.

That made it the most-watched men’s World Cup telecast ever on Fox, surpassing its audience of 15.4 million viewers for this tournament’s group-stage match between the Uniyted States and England. The final drew a 7.0 rating nationally for Fox.

Additionally, 5.5 million viewers watched on NBC’s Telemundo in the US, bringing the television viewership to 22.3 million. Those numbers do not include streaming.

Boston was the third highest-rated market for the final, earning a 10.7 rating and 35 share. That trailed only Washington, D.C. (12.1/36) and New York (11.4/32).

The audience for this year’s final was significantly larger than that of the men’s championship match in 2018 between France and Croatia (12.5 million). But it is not a direct comparison since this is the first World Cup that has included out-of-home viewing (such as bars and restaurants) as part of Nielsen’s measurement.

The most-watched World Cup match overall stateside remains the 2015 women’s final (US-Japan), which drew 26.7 million viewers on Fox and Telemundo.