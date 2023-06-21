Soccer Hanson’s Kristie Mewis named to national team roster for this summer’s World Cup Mewis, 32, played for the US in 2013 and 2014, but was dropped from the team until returning in 2020. Kristie Mewis starred for Whitman-Hanson High School. Jeff Roberson





Hanson native Kristie Mewis was named to the US women’s national team roster ahead of the Women’s World Cup, which begins next month in New Zealand and Australia.

Mewis, 32, played for the US in 2013 and ‘14, but was dropped from the team until returning in 2020, when she joined younger sister Samantha in earning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

“I think the Olympics were really disappointing, and for the last couple years, we’ve been working really hard to improve and just be ready for the World Cup. So hopefully, if I am fortunate enough to make the roster, I will just be able to go and truly make an impact and try to win the whole thing,” she told the Globe earlier this month.

Also named to the team were Lynn Williams and Kelley O’Hara. Mewis, Williams, and O’Hara all play for Gotham FC of the NWSL.

The rest of the roster will be released later Wednesday. The US begins play on Friday, July 21 against Vietnam.