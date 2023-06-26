Soccer Watch: How Kristie Mewis found out she was on the U.S. World Cup roster The Hanson native was all smiles after learning that she will be a part of the U.S. bid to three-peat. Kristie Mewis playing for the U.S national team in 2022. AP Photo/Fernando Llano

When Hanson native Kristie Mewis answered the FaceTime from U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski, it was a culmination of years of hard work.

Mewis, 32, learned on the call that she was one of the 23 players named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Her conversation with Andonovski was recorded, and the emotional moment was shared on social media by the U.S team over the weekend.

“I’m so excited,” Mewis replied when informed of the news. Given her long journey to a World Cup — she could become the oldest U.S. player to make her debut at soccer’s signature tournament — Mewis’s tears were only natural.

A dream of a lifetime comes true for @KristieMewie 💙



📲 The Call, presented by @att pic.twitter.com/lYbFzcwYRE — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 25, 2023

“There are so many things that you bring to this team,” Andonovski told her.

Mewis, who grew up in Mass. and was a four-year star at Boston College, currently plays for Gotham FC in the NWSL. Her route to the 2023 World Cup was a circuitous one: After making her international debut in 2013, Mewis did not receive a call-up during a five-year period from 2014 until 2020 when she was limited by two knee operations.

Now back in the fold for the U.S. team, Mewis will try to help the two-time defending champions aim what would be an unprecedented World Cup three-peat.

The tournament is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand. Group stage games kick off on July 20 with the U.S. getting underway on July 21 against Vietnam.