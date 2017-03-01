Watch a Harlem Globetrotter sink a shot from the TD Garden rafters

This one might even be outside Stephen Curry’s range.

The Harlem Globetrotters are playing at Boston’s TD Garden this Sunday and the following Saturday. And to promote the upcoming games, the Globetrotters’ long-range shot specialist Anthony “Buckets” Blakes took to the arena’s catwalk — above the championship banners and retired numbers hanging from the rafters — to display his skills.

23 banners hang from the rafters of @TDGarden, but they've never seen this! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/rmLm3o1iwA — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 1, 2017

Is that worth three points?

For those unfamiliar with Blakes’s work, shooting from the rafters is sort of his thing. Last December, he also nailed a shot from the top deck of San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas:

And here’s him swishing it from a cable car 300-feet up in the air at Georgia’s Stone Mountain.

From the top of Oracle Arena, the home of Curry’s Golden State Warriors: Casual.

You get the idea.