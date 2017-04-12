New Balance’s new #thisisBoston ad is studded with Bruins and Red Sox

Just ahead of the 121st edition of the Boston Marathon, locally-based New Balance released an advertisement showing off many of the companies’ ties to the community.

Along with Boston area breweries like Lord Hobo and Harpoon, the ad carved out cameos from members of both the Bruins and Red Sox. Artists, runners and workers also play various roles, periodically reminding the audience that, “this is Boston.”

Here’s the ad in its entirety, which also includes appearances from multiple mascots and Keytar Bear:

Its roots are deep. Its people are full of passion. Its energy is unmatched. #thisisboston pic.twitter.com/ipludJL9gi — New Balance (@newbalance) April 12, 2017