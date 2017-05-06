Here’s the Kentucky Derby photo every Boston sports fan wanted

When it became clear that Tom Brady and David Ortiz were at the Kentucky Derby Saturday, many Boston sports fans had just one question: Would the two legends meet up at the race?

The answer came Saturday afternoon as the five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time World Series winner posed together for a couple of Instagram photos:

🐎🐎🐎 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Came to watch the 🐎 and ran into the 🐐#kentuckyderby A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on May 6, 2017 at 11:33am PDT