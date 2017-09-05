Nominations revealed for third edition of The Globies Boston sports awards

The Celtics may have a different look for the 2017-18 season, but the 2016-17 team left its mark on Boston, including when it comes to the nominations for The Globies sports awards.

Former Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Avery Bradley were nominated for a combined seven awards.

Thomas is a finalist for four awards – Celtics MVP, Athlete of the Year, Social Media Star, and Best Moment. Crowder and Bradley were also nominated for Celtics MVP, while Crowder is a finalist for Most Stylish. Al Horford was nominated for team MVP and Top Newcomer, while Marcus Smart was nominated for Unsung Hero and Jaylen Brown for Social Media Star.

The third annual celebration of The Globies will take place Dec. 5 at House of Blues Boston. Fan voting, which is used as part of the final selection process for the winners, has begun on The Globies website.

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots are certainly well-represented. Tom Brady is nominated for three awards – Patriots MVP, Athlete of the Year, and social media star, while Julian Edelman is also up for team MVP as well as Social Media Star. Fellow wide receivers Chris Hogan (Top Newcomer) and Danny Amendola (Most Stylish) are also in the running, as is James White for Unsung Hero.

Thomas’s 53-point playoff performance against the Wizards is up for Best Moment, going against the Patriots’ game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI, Sean Kuraly’s game-winning goal for the Bruins in double overtime of Game 5 of the playoff series with Ottawa, and the Red Sox trade for Chris Sale.

Sale is also nominated for Top Newcomer, Athlete of the Year, and Red Sox MVP. Teammate Andrew Benintendi is also up for Top Newcomer, while Mookie Betts is nominated for Most Stylish.

Brad Marchand led the way for the Bruins with nominations for Athlete of the Year and Bruins MVP. Kevan Miller is up for Unsung Hero, and Tuukka Rask for Most Sylish. Rookie Charlie McAvoy did not make his debut until the playoffs, but that was enough to get him nominated for Top Newcomer.

Reader voting will determine the winner of three categories — Most Stylish, Social Media Star, and Voice of Boston.

The Editor’s Choice Awards – including Boston Pride, Lifetime Achievement, Good Sport, and Community Hero – will be chosen by the managing editors of the Globe’s sports department.

Click here to cast your votes.