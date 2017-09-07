Rebecca Lobo enters Hall of Fame 15 minutes from where she grew up

By
PAT EATON-ROBB
AP,
6:18 PM
Inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Thelma Krause, accepting on behalf her late husband Jerry Krause, left, looks up at Rebecca Lobo, during a news conference Thursday in Springfield. —Jessica Hill / AP

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Rebecca Lobo says she wasn’t aware of her basketball impact until she saw children wearing replicas of her jersey.

The former UConn and WNBA star was in Springfield on Thursday signing some of those in advance of her enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Now an ESPN analyst, the 43-year-old mother of four says it was after the 1996 Olympics that she first noticed her name on the back of someone else’s shirt. But it was her first year in the WNBA, when she saw a young boy wearing her New York Liberty jersey that she figured out she might be making a mark that transcended basketball.

Advertisement

“I just remember thinking at the time, ‘Wow, does this mean he’s going to look at that little girl next to him differently,'” Lobo said. “If they’re out at recess and choosing teams to play soccer or whatever is he going to say, ‘You know I was at a Liberty game and those girls can play, maybe I’ll choose her.'”

Lobo will enter the Hall of Fame Friday, part of an 11-person with former NBA stars Tracy McGrady and George McGinnis, Kansas coach Bill Self, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, Harlem Globetrotters owner Mannie Jackson, NCAA official Tom Jernstedt and former European star Nick Galis. Former Chicago Bull’s general manager Jerry Krause, who died in March and former Globetrotters and New York Rens player Zack Clayton are being honored posthumously.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Lobo, who grew up about 12 miles away in Southwick and visited the Hall of Fame with her family as a child.

“The people who were enshrined were almost like mythical figures to me,” she said. “I hadn’t seen any of them play, but knew they were titans of the sport. I never dreamed of being in the Hall or thought about it. It seemed like it was an accomplishment for others to aspire to.”

Advertisement

Lobo’s career numbers were not eye-popping. In college, she averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds. As a WNBA player, she put up 12 points and seven rebounds in her first two seasons before a serious knee injury limited her to 38 games in her last four years.

She enters the Hall as a “contributor” to basketball, which is something her college coach, Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma says is appropriate. Her impact, he said, was much bigger than the numbers.

As fans watched the 1995 UConn team go 35-0, they saw in Lobo a confident, talented, articulate leader of a scrappy team that played basketball with immense skill, poise and enjoyment.

She helped bring women’s basketball into the national sports consciousness, he said.

“Rebecca’s contribution to the game in some ways is to a whole generation of people and then some, immeasurable,” he said. “You can accurately say that for a three to four year period Rebecca Lobo was the most famous basketball player in the country, in the world maybe in the women’s game.”

WNBA President Lisa Borders said she also was crucial to that league’s success.

“Rebecca Lobo is a trailblazer who has played an essential role in the WNBA’s growth,” she said. “She inspired so many young girls and demonstrated what is possible for them.”

___

AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Sports News Basketball Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution and one of the candidate stadiums, on Sept. 4.
Sports News
List of potential North American World Cup sites narrowed September 7, 2017 | 5:03 PM
Patrick Chung tries to tackle Travis Kelce in the second half during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
5 players to watch in Chiefs-Patriots September 7, 2017 | 4:22 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas smiles during a news conference at the teams practice facility on Thursday.
Sports News
Cavs' rehab plan for Isaiah Thomas does not include surgery September 7, 2017 | 3:53 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 27-20. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Chiefs-Patriots prediction roundup September 7, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares dramatic hype video to kick off Week 1 September 7, 2017 | 2:08 PM
Thursday Night Football sportscasters Bill Cowher, left, and Phil Simms broadcast from the set on the field before an NFL football game in November 2015.
NFL
All NFL games will air online, but watching won't be easy September 7, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Roger Federer, left, and Juan Martin del Potro shake hands after del Potro won their U.S. Open quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Tennis
No Rafa vs. Roger at US Open: del Potro beats Federer in QF September 7, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Sections from a normal brain, top, and from the brain of former University of Texas football player Greg Ploetz, bottom, in stage IV of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Science
Science Says: How repeated head blows affect the brain September 7, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy hold up a Goodell clown face towel.
New England Patriots
Barstool Sports' founder explains his issue with the NFL commissioner September 7, 2017 | 12:34 PM
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the press conference at TD Garden on September 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
NBA 2K18 reveals its new cover with Kyrie Irving in a Celtics uniform September 7, 2017 | 10:07 AM
Tyreek Hill in the 2017 preseason.
New England Patriots
What the Chiefs are saying about the Patriots September 7, 2017 | 9:02 AM
New England Patriots player Rob Ninkovich speaks to the media as he announces his retirement, Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots
Rob Ninkovich said he's 'not closing the door' on a comeback September 7, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Boston, MA: August 31, 2017: Red Sox manager John Farrell is pictured as he signals to someone in the outfield during batting practice. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Boston Red Sox
John Farrell says he would have shut down signal stealing via Apple Watches if he knew it was happening September 7, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Tom Brady and Chris Hogan celebrate after they hooked up on a 34-yard touchdown pass on a flea flicker play last season.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Now we’ll really see what the Patriots are made of September 7, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) makes a key turnover knocking the ball out of the hand of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in the Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. Barry Chin / Globe staff.
Super Bowl LI
'28-3' was the running joke of the NFL offseason September 7, 2017 | 7:19 AM
Boston, MA: September 6, 2017: Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister (right) gets a hand from catcher Sandy Leon after the final out ofthe top of the 7th inning, his final frame of the night. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Boston Red Sox
Fister sharp again, Bradley homers; Red Sox beat Jays 6-1 September 6, 2017 | 10:32 PM
AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME BETWEEN THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AND KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Patriots Tom Brady goes towards the goal line in the second quarter Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Brady made it to the one-yard line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs: 4 things to watch for September 6, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Las Vegas police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill watches body camera footage during a press conference on accusations by Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bennett has accused Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force in a Twitter posting saying he was threatened at gunpoint following a report of gunshots at an after-hours club at a casino-hotel. (AP Photo/John Locher)
NFL
Seahawks player says he feared death by Las Vegas police September 6, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Sept.2, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia says why such a fuss over sign stealing September 6, 2017 | 8:16 PM
In this Aug. 9, 2013, file photo, Miami's athletic director Blake James speaks to the news media during an NCAA football media day in Coral Gables, Fla.
College Sports
Miami Hurricanes, other teams bow to Irma's potential impact September 6, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Boston Celtics fans cheer as guard Isaiah Thomas runs up court after a made basket during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas writes goodbye to Celtics fans: 'I fell in love with Boston' September 6, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Doug Fister during his start against the Yankees on Sept. 1.
Boston Red Sox
The Yankees reportedly confused a mouthguard for an earpiece in Red Sox complaint September 6, 2017 | 1:49 PM
NFL
Pro Picks gets started backing Patriots, Eagles, Lions September 6, 2017 | 1:08 PM
In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Ohio State's Antonio Williams celebrates with offensive lineman Isaiah Prince after Williams ran for a 5-yard touchdown.
College Sports
College football picks: Big games on campus highlight week 2 September 6, 2017 | 1:06 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during a television interview on the sideline before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots owner Robert Kraft gets a special edition sneaker September 6, 2017 | 12:26 PM
Roger Goodell in 2017.
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell highlights changes in letter to NFL fans September 6, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Nate Silver serves as editor-in-chief of ESPN's FiveThirtyEight.
Sports News
Nate Silver apologizes for meme involving member of Richard family September 6, 2017 | 12:10 PM
09/05/2017 Foxboro New England Patriots QB #12 Tom Brady at a afternoon practice as his team prepares for their home opening game..Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
New England Patriots
NFL, NFLPA clear Tom Brady, Patriots in concussion probe September 6, 2017 | 10:39 AM
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell talks with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Red Sox
Here's how the Boston and New York media reacted to the signal-stealing scandal September 6, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Boston, MA: August 31, 2017: Red Sox manager John Farrell is pictured on the field during batting practice. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox' sign-stealing scheme cost John Farrell his job? September 6, 2017 | 8:32 AM