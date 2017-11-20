Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

The Georgia Dome is destroyed in a scheduled implosion next to its replacement the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, left, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. –The Associated Press
By
JEFF MARTIN
AP,
9:09 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums collapsed Monday into a pile of jagged concrete and a vast cloud of smoke in a scheduled implosion in downtown Atlanta.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens at 7:30 a.m. Onlookers gathered at skyscrapers’ windows, at a revolving hotel-top restaurant, in parking lots and on nearby streets to watch the controlled destruction of the landmark stadium.

The dome opened in 1992, and it was flattened in just about 15 seconds. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which includes the 71,250-seat dome, had said it would take 12 seconds for the explosives to go off plus another 3 seconds for sections of grandstands to hit the ground.

Advertisement

The explosives went off in a spiral around the stadium as it collapsed on itself. A vast debris cloud hovered over the site before slowly drifting across downtown.

The dome has been replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

A 5-story tall industrial strength curtain between the two stadiums had been erected to protect the new venue from damage, officials said. Only 83 feet — less than 30 yards — separated the two venues.

The new stadium is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United.

In addition to the retractable roof that opens like a camera lens, Mercedes-Benz Stadium boasts a 1,100-foot “halo board” video display and a giant steel sculpture of a falcon with its 70-foot wingspan at one of the main entrances.

Several streets and parts of Atlanta’s transit system were closed to accommodate the blast and spectators.

The idea for the Georgia Dome dated to the mid-1980s, when civic leaders recommended a domed football stadium adjoining the city’s largest convention center, the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Georgia Dome has been the site of high school football state championships, Peach Bowls, SEC championship games, two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic basketball, three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments, concerts, pro wrestling, and other events.

TOPICS: Sports News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem prior to a Sept. game against the Titans.
NFL
Trump tweets about Marshawn Lynch after Patriots-Raiders November 20, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Jaylen Brown Avery Bradley Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
How Jaylen Brown's defense is making up for the loss of Avery Bradley November 20, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after dunking vs. the Hawks.
Boston Celtics
Everything you need to know about the Celtics' winning streak November 20, 2017 | 6:46 AM
Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi celebrates after stoping the Oakland Raiders on 4th and 1.
New England Patriots
We’ve come to expect this from the Patriots November 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski walks to the field prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski worked 'fiesta' into his postgame comments November 19, 2017 | 9:21 PM
Tom Brady Charlie Weis
New England Patriots
Charlie Weis shared the in-game text he sent Tom Brady November 19, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Connecticut's Jalen Adams, left, guards Boston University's Cedric Hankerson.
College Sports
Vital's career night leads UConn to 85-66 win over Boston University November 19, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady laughed off a question about his jersey's safety November 19, 2017 | 9:02 PM
NFL
Chargers pick off Peterman 5 times in 54-24 win over Bills November 19, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady play a nearly perfect game at Estadio Azteca November 19, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Mexico City, Mexico -- 11/19/2017 - New England Patriots Dion Lewis celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their 2017 NFL Mexico Game at the Estadio Azteca. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Patriots Reporter:
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders November 19, 2017 | 8:18 PM
Jay Cutler concussion
NFL
Dolphins QB Jay Cutler suffered a concussion November 19, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win in Mexico City.
New England Patriots
Brady picks apart Raiders in Patriots' 33-8 win in Mexico November 19, 2017 | 7:37 PM
New England Patriots Estadio Azteca
New England Patriots
Stephon Gilmore is once again missing snaps due to dehydration November 19, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots
New England Patriots
Stephen Gostkowski drilled a career-long field goal at 7,200-feet elevation November 19, 2017 | 6:21 PM
epa05735100 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
New England Patriots
Jonathan Kraft says Jerry Jones should follow his own advice when it comes to Roger Goodell November 19, 2017 | 6:19 PM
Mexico City, Mexico -- 11/19/2017 - Fans wait in line to pose for a photo outside of Estadio Azteca before the start of the 2017 NFL Mexico Game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Patriots Reporter:
New England Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots-Raiders game November 19, 2017 | 1:08 PM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens explained the crux of his coaching style November 19, 2017 | 12:30 PM
Xander Bogaerts Blake Swihart
Boston Red Sox
Here's a reasonable offseason to-do list for the Red Sox November 19, 2017 | 9:51 AM
Anton Khudobin Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Khudobin stops 36 shots to help Bruins beat Sharks 3-1 November 19, 2017 | 1:40 AM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after dunking vs. the Hawks.
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally for 15th straight win November 18, 2017 | 10:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal with Zdeno Chara #33 and Patrice Bergeron #37 to take a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on November 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
2019 Winter Classic will host Bruins and Blackhawks November 18, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Yale running back Zane Dudek, left, runs against the Harvard during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in New Haven, Conn. Yale won 24-3, securing the Bulldogs' first outright Ivy League championship in 37 years. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
College Sports
Yale beats Harvard to win Ivy League championship November 18, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Kyrie Irving Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Celtics co-owner shares the 'inside story' behind hiring Brad Stevens November 18, 2017 | 1:20 PM
New England Patriots
Streaking Patriots face inconsistent Raiders in Mexico City November 18, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Fenway Park football
College Sports
Boston College, UConn head to Fenway for some football November 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Team Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA, Gabrielle Douglas (USA) of USA (Gabby Douglas), Laurie Hernandez (USA) of USA, Madison Kocian (USA) of USA, Alexandra Raisman (USA) of USA (Aly Raisman) pose with their gold medals on the podium after winning the women's team final. REUTERS/Mike Blake FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Olympics
Gabby Douglas apologizes after response to Aly Raisman on sexual abuse draws criticism November 18, 2017 | 2:30 AM
Serena Williams wedding dress
Tennis
Serena Williams reportedly marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans November 18, 2017 | 12:09 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Gracie Gold performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City, Mo. Gold has withdrawn from the national championships while she continues to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold announced last month that she was withdrawing from her Grand Prix assignments, and her decision to skip the nationals in January ends any chance of her competing at next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Olympics
Figure skater Gracie Gold withdraws from US championships November 17, 2017 | 7:08 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2003, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in New York. Boone became the first person with no experience as a manager of coach to interview to become Joe Girardi's successor with the New York Yankees. The 44-year-old interviewed Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, becoming the fourth to go through the process after Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, and San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
MLB
Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager November 17, 2017 | 6:30 PM