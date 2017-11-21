Daring to Dream Big has led to positive change for girls in sports

Students on sports teams at O’Bryant, Madison Park, and New Mission high schools as well as the Boston Showstoppers basketball program and the Rope Burners double dutch program are among more than 7,000 female athletes who have received sports gear and scholarships from Dream Big. –Courtesy of Dream Big
By
10:50 AM

The motivation was dirty, smelly uniforms.

Linda Driscoll was speaking with a woman who coached high school basketball in Boston, who told her about those uniforms. A boys team would play first, then retreat to the locker room and hand over their uniforms — which obviously showed the effects of 32 minutes of basketball — to the girls team to wear in their game.

She decided to do something, and that turned into Dream Big, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that seeks to empower girls through sports and physical activities, which she founded in 2010.

Over the last eight years, it has had an impact on more than 30,000 girls in 12 states and four countries. For its great work, Dream Big is the winner of the 2017 Community Hero Editors’ Choice Globie Award.

Advertisement

The Globies, the Boston Globe’s annual sports awards program, will honor its award recipients at a celebration on Dec. 5 at House of Blues Boston. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

The uniform story was just the beginning for Dream Big.

“The need was so much greater than I anticipated,’’ said Driscoll. “Games were being canceled because girls didn’t have $15 shin guards. Girls were sitting on the sideline because they couldn’t afford the equipment or the fees to play.’’

Middle and high school athletes from Greater Boston and Lawrence attended the annual Dream Big leadership conference at UMass Boston. —Courtesy Dream Big!

Dream Big’s effort to help outfit athletes and support programs continues through the generosity of people in Boston, especially the organization’s Boston Marathon team that raised $235,000 in pledges last April.

In addition, there are in-kind donations from sports apparel companies such as Nike and Adidas and corporate equipment drives hosted by many Boston-based companies. Last year alone, in-kind donations of new sports equipment, athletic footwear, and sports attire totaled over $250,000 for Dream Big.

The Globies Editors’ Choice award is one of several chosen by the Boston Globe sports staff. Additional awards are determined by fan voting.

Dream Big provided softball equipment for the South Boston High team. —Courtesy of Dream Big!
TOPICS: Sports News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving explains how his 'truth' impacts his relationship with fans November 21, 2017 | 12:55 PM
Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on November 16, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Here's what Brad Stevens is saying about the Celtics' winning streak November 21, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Ray Allen
NBA
Ray Allen tells Orlando court he was 'catfished' November 21, 2017 | 12:13 PM
In this July 28, 2013, file photo, Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan speaks during ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB
Morgan urges voters to keep steroid users out of Hall November 21, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas watches in the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
NFL
Cleveland Browns lineman calls out Bill Belichick for his gripes about playing in Mexico City November 21, 2017 | 10:31 AM
Terry Glenn and Drew Bledsoe after one of four touchdown passes against the Oilers in 1998.
New England Patriots
Drew Bledsoe wrote a heartfelt essay about his late friend, Terry Glenn November 21, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, president of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) speaks at the European Olympic Committees General Assembly in Minsk, Belarus in 2016.
Soccer
FIFA bans 3 soccer officials for life for taking bribes November 21, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Bill Belichick speaks to the media after the Patriots' win in Mexico City against the Raiders.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick not 'in any big rush' to play in Mexico City again November 21, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Draymond Green Harvard
NBA
5 things we learned about Draymond Green from his talk at Harvard November 21, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Sports News
LaVar Ball questions Trump's role in son's release November 21, 2017 | 5:20 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by LARRY W. SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9231929c) Kyrie Irving, Devin Harris and Dwight Powell Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, USA - 20 Nov 2017 Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving (C) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks players Devin Harris (R) and Dwight Powell (L) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 20 November 2017.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 47; Celtics beat Mavs in OT for 16th straight win November 20, 2017 | 11:20 PM
The remains of an ICON A5 ultralight airplane are moved from a boat ramp in the Gulf Harbors neighborhood of New Port Richey, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. The private plane, which belonged to Roy Halladay had just been removed from the shallow waters off Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey where it crashed Tuesday, killing the 40-year-old former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
MLB
Investigators release preliminary report on Roy Halladay's plane crash November 20, 2017 | 5:22 PM
Red Sox Spring Training schedule
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox announce spring training dates for 2018 season November 20, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Patriots receiver Terry Glenn looks back after catching a touchdown pass from Drew Bledsoe during a game in 1999.
Sports Q
Was Terry Glenn the most talented receiver ever drafted by the Patriots? November 20, 2017 | 2:31 PM
Terry Glenn and Drew Bledsoe celebrate together after one of the 4 TD passes in the 41-7 opening day victory over the San Diego Chargers in 1997.
New England Patriots
Drew Bledsoe and Lawyer Milloy among former teammates mourning Terry Glenn's death November 20, 2017 | 2:04 PM
Terry Glenn New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick on Terry Glenn's death: 'It's a sad day' November 20, 2017 | 2:02 PM
Brandin Cooks pulls down a long pass in front of Oakland Raiders Reggie Nelson and Keith McGill II.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says offense had made 'concerted effort' to throw deep more often November 20, 2017 | 12:34 PM
Aron Baynes Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Aron Baynes noted a sweet cultural difference between Australia and Boston November 20, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn in 1996.
New England Patriots
Former Patriots receiver Terry Glenn dies in car crash November 20, 2017 | 10:51 AM
Sports News
Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta November 20, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem prior to a Sept. game against the Titans.
NFL
Trump tweets about Marshawn Lynch after Patriots-Raiders November 20, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Jaylen Brown Avery Bradley Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
How Jaylen Brown's defense is making up for the loss of Avery Bradley November 20, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after dunking vs. the Hawks.
Boston Celtics
Everything you need to know about the Celtics' winning streak November 20, 2017 | 6:46 AM
Jose Maria Marin leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Soccer
World Cup bribes, death threats: The corrupt world of FIFA November 20, 2017 | 2:53 AM
Former Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn.
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: What Terry Glenn meant to the Patriots November 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi celebrates after stoping the Oakland Raiders on 4th and 1.
New England Patriots
We’ve come to expect this from the Patriots November 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski walks to the field prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski worked 'fiesta' into his postgame comments November 19, 2017 | 9:21 PM
Tom Brady Charlie Weis
New England Patriots
Charlie Weis shared the in-game text he sent Tom Brady November 19, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Connecticut's Jalen Adams, left, guards Boston University's Cedric Hankerson.
College Sports
Vital's career night leads UConn to 85-66 win over Boston University November 19, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady laughed off a question about his jersey's safety November 19, 2017 | 9:02 PM