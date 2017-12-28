These are the Boston sports moments that captivated us in 2017

Comebacks, protests and milestones were among the many moments from Boston's year in sports.

Julian Edelman adjusts to make a famous catch in Super Bowl LI.
Julian Edelman adjusts to make a famous catch in Super Bowl LI. –Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By
9:37 AM

Even by the monumental standards of New England sports, 2017 was a momentous year. A Super Bowl miracle, a franchise-altering offseason, and the return of a truly dominant ace were just a few of the major storylines.

Added to that were stories of protest, expressed through the medium of sports. As has been the case in the past, the world of sports became a setting for a larger societal conversation.

Here’s a look back at the truly unique year of 2017, and the most important Boston sports moments from it:

Feb. 5: Dont’a Hightower’s sack causes a pivotal turnover in Super Bowl LI

Feb. 5: Julian Edelman’s miraculous catch helps keep a game-tying drive going

Feb. 5: In the first overtime in Super Bowl history, James White’s touchdown completes the Patriots’ record comeback to win a fifth title

Feb. 5: In the handshake that Patriots fans were waiting for, Roger Goodell congratulates Tom Brady on his Super Bowl win in a season Brady began suspended over the Deflategate controversy

Feb. 14: For the first time since 1993, the Harvard men’s hockey team wins the Beanpot

Apr. 3: Red Sox fans give Chris Sale a warm reception in introductions before the season opener

Apr. 16: After the death of his sister the day before, Isaiah Thomas broke down prior to Game 1 of the Celtics’ playoff run. Teammate Avery Bradley offers encouragement

Apr. 16: During Game 1 against the Bulls, Thomas nails an early three-pointer, and TD Garden erupted in support

Apr. 17: After winning her debut Boston Marathon, 37-year-0ld Edna Kiplagat is greeted by her children at the finish line

Apr. 17: And in his final Boston Marathon as a professional, Meb Keflezghi shares a moment with the family of 2013 bombing victim Martin Richard

Apr. 23: In the midst of a Red Sox-Orioles feud, Dustin Pedroia tries to explain to Manny Machado that he wasn’t responsible for the perceived intentional inside pitch that went behind Machado’s head

May 15: In a contentious series between two teams in a budding rivalry, things boil over in Game 3 when Wizards forward Kelly Oubre was ejected for shoving Kelly Olynyk

May 21: Avery Bradley’s three-pointer rattles home to give the Celtics a last-second Game 3 win in the Eastern Conference Finals

May 25: Trailing by more than 30 points in the closing stage of the Eastern Conference Finals, Celtics fans nonetheless send their team out with rousing support

June 23: The Red Sox retire David Ortiz’s number at Fenway Park

July 16: Jackie Bradley Jr. robs Aaron Judge of a home run

Aug. 1: Capping one of the games of the season, Christian Vasquez’s walk-off three-run home run gives the Red Sox a 12-10 win over the Indians

Aug. 13: Rookie Rafael Devers connects on Aroldis Chapman’s 102.8 mph fastball to tie a Red Sox-Yankees showdown in the ninth inning. The Red Sox won, 3-2.

Sept. 13: During a Red Sox game, protestors hang a banner from the Green Monster that reads “Racism is as American as baseball

A banner with the message “Racism is as American as baseball” is draped over the Green Monster during the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics. —Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Sept. 19: Hanley Ramirez’s walk-off in the 19th inning gives the Red Sox a 3-2 win

Sept. 21: Chris Sale records his 300th strikeout of the 2017 season, becoming the first American League pitcher to reach the milestone since Pedro Martinez in 1999

Sept. 24: In response to comments made by President Trump, 17 Patriots players (as well as many others around the NFL) protest by kneeling during the national anthem

Patriots Protest Football
In this Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, several New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before facing the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. —AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Sept. 24: With less than 30 seconds remaining against the Texans, Tom Brady finds Brandin Cooks in the corner of the end zone for a winning touchdown

Oct. 5: Bruins rookie Jake Debrusk scores his first career goal, and his father sheds a tear

Oct. 17: Gordon Hayward suffers a fractured ankle minutes into his Celtics’ debut

Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward grimaces in pain after breaking his ankle. —AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Nov. 5: Becoming the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977, Marblehead’s Shalane Flanigan lets the emotion pour out as she celebrated

Dec. 3: Rob Gronkowski loses his cool and hits Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White after the play, earning a one-game suspension

Dec. 9: Boston College upsets No. 1 ranked Duke, and fans rush the court at Conte Forum

Dec. 17: In the culmination to a wild end of a Patriots win against the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger’s fake spike turns into a Duron Harmon game-ending interception

TOPICS: Sports News New England Patriots Boston Bruins Boston Marathon Boston Red Sox Boston Celtics
