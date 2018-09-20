Morning sports update: Adam McQuaid says he’ll ‘always be connected to Boston’

Also: More on Josh Gordon, a very expensive Larry Bird NBA card, and high praise for the Celtics' frontcourt.

Adam McQuaid defends Florida Panthers center Michael Sgarbossa in 2017.
Adam McQuaid defends Florida Panthers center Michael Sgarbossa in 2017. –The Associated Press
By
10:00 AM

The Red Sox were soundly defeated in New York by the Yankees on Wednesday, 10-1. David Price’s ERA in Yankee Stadium since joining the Red Sox is 9.79, and he’s now 0-6 in those games.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Adam McQuaid thanks Bruins fans: After being traded to the Rangers on Sept. 11, now-former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid spoke with Joe McDonald of The Athletic, offering some reflective thoughts on his time in Boston and how he’ll “always be connected” to the place where he won the Stanley Cup in 2011 :

We had some real highs and some years that were more difficult. The common theme was we still had that support, which is huge. I’ll never forget the day we won and we had that parade and the people that came out, the number of people that came out and also the excitement level. You could see the passion and how much it meant to people. I was fortunate it was my first full year, so I was able to understand it and appreciate just how passionate Bruins fans are for their team.

Here’s the full interview with McQuaid, in which he discusses life in Boston away from hockey as well as the recent trade to New York.

Advertisement

The latest from Boston.com:

An on-the-field knock on Josh Gordon: NFL Media’s Mike Giardi outlined a reported shortcoming of new Patriots receiver Josh Gordon in a podcast with WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

“One of the knocks on him with the on-field stuff is he’s not a precise route runner. In fact, after Game 1 — Tyrod Taylor’s interception, I was told [Browns’ offensive coordinator] Todd Haley put that interception on Gordon and not on Taylor. I think there’s a lot of questions of just the impact he will make for them.”

NBA card featuring Bird, Magic, Dr. J sells for $125,000: A Topps basketball card depicting Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Magic Johnson sold on eBay on Wednesday night for $125,000. [ESPN]

Jaylen Brown and Al Horford ranked among NBA’s best frontcourt duos: Minus Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward during last season’s playoff run, the Celtics still managed to come within a game of the NBA Finals. This reflected on the team as a whole, but in an assessment of the NBA’s best frontcourt duos, Jonathan Tjark of The Ringer identified Brown and Horford in particular. [The Ringer]

Daily highlight: Enjoy the best goals from the opening round of Champions League games, including a stunner from Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz on Wednesday.

TOPICS: Sports News Bruins Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Here’s what Matt Patricia said about facing his former team this week September 20, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Josh Gordon, Chris Hogan
Patriots
Here's what happened on Josh Gordon's first day as a Patriot September 20, 2018 | 7:52 AM
Josh Gordon, Chris Hogan
Patriots
Why Josh Gordon might have a head start joining 'sophisticated' Patriots offense September 20, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Boston College
College Sports
Undefeated Eagles to visit Purdue in ACC's 4th week September 20, 2018 | 4:05 AM
Chiefs Steelers Football
NFL
Patrick Mahomes is already chasing Brady and Manning September 20, 2018 | 3:26 AM
Red Sox
Price struggles again in Bronx; Yanks top Red Sox 10-1 September 19, 2018 | 10:47 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon attended practice, but what he can do for the Patriots is still uncertain September 19, 2018 | 7:27 PM
Mark Cuban
NBA
Mavericks, Mark Cuban sanctioned by NBA over team's handling of sexual harassment September 19, 2018 | 6:30 PM
Trevor Bauer
Red Sox
Indians' Trevor Bauer to return against Red Sox Friday September 19, 2018 | 6:21 PM
Hurling
Sports News
Irish hurling will return to Fenway Park this fall September 19, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Red Sox banner
Red Sox
'All I wanted was to maybe bring my family, my friends to a [expletive] baseball game' September 19, 2018 | 5:57 PM
Martin Bakos,Jack Studnika,Jake DeBrusk,Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Bruins
Bruins begin trimming their roster September 19, 2018 | 5:11 PM
Mookie Betts celebrates his home run against the Blue Jays to complete the cycle.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts returns as Red Sox chase clinch at Yankee Stadium September 19, 2018 | 4:42 PM
NBA
'Space Jam 2' is happening September 19, 2018 | 4:42 PM
MALDEN, MA - 9/19/2018: Red Sox banner found....L-R Louie Iacuzzi and James Amaral in Malden.(David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Red Sox
'We want to return it, 100 percent, but we would like to get something' September 19, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Jimmy Butler
NBA
A former Celtics trade target reportedly wants out of Minnesota September 19, 2018 | 2:35 PM
James White against Jalen Ramsey.
Patriots
3 up, 3 down: Winners and losers from the Patriots' past week September 19, 2018 | 1:39 PM
09/19/2018 Foxboro Ma- New England Patriots #10 Josh Gordon (cq) manages a smile during a drill at Practice.. Globe Staff Reporter:Topic:
Patriots
Josh Gordon wearing No. 10 at Patriots practice September 19, 2018 | 1:11 PM
Bill Belichick
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is Bill Belichick's most successful personnel risk? September 19, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Bill Belichick during a press conference in August, 2018.
Patriots
What’s going on with the Josh Gordon trade? September 19, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Jake DeBrusk, James Neal
Bruins
Bruins douse Calgary Flames 3-1 in Beijing September 19, 2018 | 11:13 AM
Fenway Park banners hang.
Red Sox
Red Sox fans find 2018 division title banner in Somerville September 19, 2018 | 9:52 AM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Patriots
The Patriots are re-signing Cyrus Jones September 19, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Patriots
'If Tom could, I think he would divorce him': 6 things we learned from the new Bill Belichick book September 19, 2018 | 8:37 AM
Gordon was selected in the 2nd round of the 2012 Supplemental Draft.
Patriots
'I hate it, I hate it': Ex-Patriots and NFL experts weigh in on the decision to trade for Josh Gordon September 19, 2018 | 7:45 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon is no Randy Moss September 19, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Jameis Winston
NFL
Uber driver suing Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston over groping incident September 19, 2018 | 4:16 AM
New York's Neil Walker celebrates with Aaron Hicks after hitting a three-run home run off Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Yankees beat Red Sox, delaying Boston's AL East celebration September 18, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Michael Jordan
NBA
Michael Jordan donates $2 million for hurricane relief in North Carolina September 18, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Jim Calhoun
College Sports
Jim Calhoun is officially coaching again September 18, 2018 | 4:12 PM