Morning sports update: Adam McQuaid says he’ll ‘always be connected to Boston’

The Red Sox were soundly defeated in New York by the Yankees on Wednesday, 10-1. David Price’s ERA in Yankee Stadium since joining the Red Sox is 9.79, and he’s now 0-6 in those games.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Adam McQuaid thanks Bruins fans: After being traded to the Rangers on Sept. 11, now-former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid spoke with Joe McDonald of The Athletic, offering some reflective thoughts on his time in Boston and how he’ll “always be connected” to the place where he won the Stanley Cup in 2011 :

We had some real highs and some years that were more difficult. The common theme was we still had that support, which is huge. I’ll never forget the day we won and we had that parade and the people that came out, the number of people that came out and also the excitement level. You could see the passion and how much it meant to people. I was fortunate it was my first full year, so I was able to understand it and appreciate just how passionate Bruins fans are for their team.

Here’s the full interview with McQuaid, in which he discusses life in Boston away from hockey as well as the recent trade to New York.

Advertisement

The latest from Boston.com:

An on-the-field knock on Josh Gordon: NFL Media’s Mike Giardi outlined a reported shortcoming of new Patriots receiver Josh Gordon in a podcast with WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

“One of the knocks on him with the on-field stuff is he’s not a precise route runner. In fact, after Game 1 — Tyrod Taylor’s interception, I was told [Browns’ offensive coordinator] Todd Haley put that interception on Gordon and not on Taylor. I think there’s a lot of questions of just the impact he will make for them.”

NBA card featuring Bird, Magic, Dr. J sells for $125,000: A Topps basketball card depicting Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Magic Johnson sold on eBay on Wednesday night for $125,000. [ESPN]

Jaylen Brown and Al Horford ranked among NBA’s best frontcourt duos: Minus Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward during last season’s playoff run, the Celtics still managed to come within a game of the NBA Finals. This reflected on the team as a whole, but in an assessment of the NBA’s best frontcourt duos, Jonathan Tjark of The Ringer identified Brown and Horford in particular. [The Ringer]

Daily highlight: Enjoy the best goals from the opening round of Champions League games, including a stunner from Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz on Wednesday.