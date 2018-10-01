Morning sports update: Marcus Smart discussed balancing work and family after mother’s death

Also: Julian Edelman isn't the only player returning from suspension, Gordon Hayward's block, and the ironman of Patriots fans.

Marcus Smart during Celtics media day in 2018.
Marcus Smart during Celtics media day in 2018. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
9:15 AM

The Patriots and Red Sox each won decisively on Sunday, while the Celtics defeated the Hornets in a preseason game, 115-112.

Here’s a look at a few other stories.

Marcus Smart talked about his return to the Celtics: After his mother, Camellia Smart, died in September, Marcus Smart knew he would miss some time during Celtics preseason. Still, he showed up for the start of the team’s training camp after receiving support from his family.

“My family emphasized and encouraged me to get back (to Boston),” Smart told NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “Especially with my mom; that’s what she would have wanted.” [NBC Sports Boston]

Advertisement

The latest from Boston.com:

The ironman of Patriots fans: Charlie Underhill has owned Patriots season tickets since 1966, and has officially been to 600 games. He only has one rule. [Boston Globe]

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy weighed in after the win:

Julian Edelman isn’t the only NFL player returning from suspension in Week 5:

Daily highlight: Gordon Hayward showed he’s progressing through preseason with a block during Sunday’s game against the Hornets.

TOPICS: Sports News Celtics Patriots Julian Edelman
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) is greeted by Arizona Cardinals players as he leaves the field after breaking his leg during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NFL
Around the NFL in Week 4: What you might've missed October 1, 2018 | 3:06 AM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes juggles on-field success, off-field stardom October 1, 2018 | 3:02 AM
Jets Jaguars Football
NFL
Jets dominated by Jaguars 31-12 October 1, 2018 | 2:58 AM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Bills stumble and fall to Packers 22-0 October 1, 2018 | 2:54 AM
Browns Raiders Football
NFL
Raiders rally past Browns in OT for Jon Gruden's first win September 30, 2018 | 9:50 PM
Earl Thomas Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Seahawks safety appears to flip off bench while getting carted off field September 30, 2018 | 9:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady appears to have started a new post-win social media tradition September 30, 2018 | 8:20 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
What Sony Michel had to say after his 112-yard breakout performance September 30, 2018 | 8:04 PM
Mark Whipple
College Sports
UMass suspends coach for 'rape' comment in officiating rant September 30, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Ryan Tannehill
Patriots
What the Miami Dolphins had to say after getting smoked by the Patriots September 30, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' performance Sunday September 30, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox claim more titles, beating Yankees 10-2 in finale September 30, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady got what he wanted in Week 4 September 30, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Packers put together complete effort in 22-0 win over Bills September 30, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 38-7 demolition of the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after leading the Patriots over the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 5:55 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say after his first game as a Patriot September 30, 2018 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots
Chad Finn: 38 thoughts on the Patriots’ 38-7 win over the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 5:03 PM
Sports
Patriots stop skid, hand Dolphins 1st loss in 38-7 rout September 30, 2018 | 4:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski leaves Patriots game with ankle injury September 30, 2018 | 3:31 PM
Adam Vinatieri Colts
NFL
Adam Vinatieri just broke the NFL's field goal record September 30, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Sports
Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup September 30, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Patriots breeze to 38-7 win over Miami to snap losing streak September 30, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Watch Josh Gordon's first catch as a Patriot September 30, 2018 | 1:20 AM
Matt Light spent his entire 11-year career with the Patriots
Patriots
Longtime tackle Matt Light joins Patriots Hall of Fame September 29, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Gordon Hayward calls a play during Friday's preseason opener against the Hornets.
Celtics
What Gordon Hayward had to say after making his preseason debut September 29, 2018 | 10:14 PM
New England Revolution player Guillermo Hauche, right, battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, center, during the first half Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution strike first, but give up 4 goals in loss to Toronto FC September 29, 2018 | 9:49 PM
Massachusetts head coach Mark Whipple's team fell to Ohio on Saturday.
College Sports
UMass scores 42 points but comes up short against Ohio September 29, 2018 | 6:53 PM
CC Sabathia
MLB
Yanks' Sabathia banned 5 games for hitting batter, appeals September 29, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Mitch Moreland walks back to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees in penultimate regular-season game September 29, 2018 | 5:18 PM