Morning sports update: Bill Belichick responded to a question about Rob Gronkowski’s loss of quickness

The Red Sox await a playoff opponent, while the Bruins prepare to open the season against the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are getting ready to play the Colts on Thursday night in the wake of another Indianapolis debacle.

Here’s a look at a few other stories.

Bill Belichick’s response to Mike Lombardi: After Mike Lombardi, a former front office assistant under Bill Belichick in both Cleveland and New England, said that Rob Gronkowski “doesn’t have the same quickness,” his old boss responded.

Asked about Lombardi’s comments while making his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Belichick had this to say:

I don’t know, that is a hard question. You know how it is week-to-week. Sometimes you feel a little better one week than others. Overall, he has been a pretty effective player for us this year and has been able to make plays down the field. He has been able to make plays in the intermediate zones. He’s had a couple catch-and-run plays, so I think he’s still been been pretty effective.

Alex Cora’s message for the Red Sox heading into the playoffs:

"I told them don’t be afraid to be talking about the World Series. Every team in the big leagues that’s their goal so why be polite or humble about it." – Alex Cora — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 29, 2018

LaMelo Ball got into a fight in a game against a Lithuanian team: Playing on a U.S. team composed of players from LaVar Ball’s Junior Basketball Association, LaMelo (LaVar’s son) got into a fight while on an international tour in Lithuania. [ESPN]

LaMelo Ball doing his best Rick James impersonation with the Lithuanian Charlie Murphy. pic.twitter.com/JYos8uBLnI — David Astramskas (@redapples) October 1, 2018

Tedy Bruschi’s impressed with the Patriots’ first round pick running back:

According to ESPN stats and info – Sony Michel: 65 of 112 Rush yds came after initial contact. The rookie is running hard. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschiESPN) October 1, 2018

Former Patriot Dominique Easley placed on injured reserve: For the fourth time since 2011, Dominique Easley had knee surgery. The former first pick by the Patriots in 2014 has been put on IR in four of his five NFL seasons. He was cut by the Patriots (and signed with the Rams) in 2016. [Associated Press]

The Jets added a former Patriot:

A fresh start for former Patriots LB Harvey Langi, who signed with the Jets' practice squad today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 1, 2018

Daily highlight: On a crucial third down in the fourth quarter, with his team trailing by three, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled out to his left (away from Broncos’ All-Pro Von Miller) and completed a pass left-handed. Tyreek Hill sidestepped for the first down, and the Chiefs went on to win, 27-23.