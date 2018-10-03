Morning sports update: Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist

The Celtics fell to the Cavaliers in another preseason game on Tuesday, 102-95. Brad Stevens was unimpressed. Elsewhere, the Rockies triumphed over the Cubs at Wrigley Field in an aptly named wild card playoff, 2-1.

The Yankees and Athletics play on Wednesday in the American League wild card playoff. The winner will face the Red Sox in the ALDS, starting Friday.

Here's a look at a few other stories.

After Kyrie Irving apologized for his flat Earth theory, Paul Pierce offered his own (probably joking) take:

So @KyrieIrving apologized for saying the earth was flat (shoutout all the science teachers), but then @PaulPierce34…oh boy… pic.twitter.com/cRZOACFuFL — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 2, 2018

The latest from Boston.com:

What components go into a Stanley Cup Champion? Before the new NHL season begins for the Bruins, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe examined the ingredients a team needs for a championship.

Kenny Britt files injury grievance against the Patriots: After being released by the Patriots on Aug. 22, Britt is now the second receiver to file a grievance against the team. He is looking to get the entirety of his $1.05 million salary. [Boston Globe]

Colts coach Frank Reich explained why it’s hard for the scout team to play as Julian Edelman:

“He’s a great player and there’s certain guys that just have these kind of unique route-running skills that – it’s hard to get that in a look team. It’s hard to say, ‘Hey, you go in there and you play Edelman and you run a route like he runs it.’ That’s hard to mimic. He’s certainly had a great career and has unique abilities and provides playmaking, especially I see it on third down, just having that knack for getting open.” [Patriots]

Colin Cowherd compared Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady:

I may have officially replaced Aaron Rodgers with Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/oQktK7LlqB — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 2, 2018

Dwayne Allen ready if needed: As NESN reporter Zach Cox pointed out, Patriots’ backup tight end Dwayne Allen saw nearly as many snaps against the Dolphins than in the other three games of the season combined. Depending on the status of Rob Gronkowski (who’s dealing an ankle injury), Allen could see more playing time against the Colts on Thursday night. [NESN]

Daily highlight: Enjoy a nice preseason block from Guerschon Yabusele: