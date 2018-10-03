Morning sports update: Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist

Also: The Colts have trouble preparing for Julian Edelman, the ingredients for a Stanley Cup champion, and a Yabu block.

Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Paul Pierce at his jersey retirement ceremony in February. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
8:58 AM

The Celtics fell to the Cavaliers in another preseason game on Tuesday, 102-95. Brad Stevens was unimpressed. Elsewhere, the Rockies triumphed over the Cubs at Wrigley Field in an aptly named wild card playoff, 2-1.

The Yankees and Athletics play on Wednesday in the American League wild card playoff. The winner will face the Red Sox in the ALDS, starting Friday.

Here’s a look at a few other stories.

After Kyrie Irving apologized for his flat Earth theory, Paul Pierce offered his own (probably joking) take:

The latest from Boston.com:

What components go into a Stanley Cup Champion? Before the new NHL season begins for the Bruins, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe examined the ingredients a team needs for a championship.

Advertisement

Kenny Britt files injury grievance against the Patriots: After being released by the Patriots on Aug. 22, Britt is now the second receiver to file a grievance against the team. He is looking to get the entirety of his $1.05 million salary. [Boston Globe]

Colts coach Frank Reich explained why it’s hard for the scout team to play as Julian Edelman:

“He’s a great player and there’s certain guys that just have these kind of unique route-running skills that – it’s hard to get that in a look team. It’s hard to say, ‘Hey, you go in there and you play Edelman and you run a route like he runs it.’ That’s hard to mimic. He’s certainly had a great career and has unique abilities and provides playmaking, especially I see it on third down, just having that knack for getting open.” [Patriots]

Colin Cowherd compared Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady:

Dwayne Allen ready if needed: As NESN reporter Zach Cox pointed out, Patriots’ backup tight end Dwayne Allen saw nearly as many snaps against the Dolphins than in the other three games of the season combined. Depending on the status of Rob Gronkowski (who’s dealing an ankle injury), Allen could see more playing time against the Colts on Thursday night. [NESN]

Advertisement

Daily highlight: Enjoy a nice preseason block from Guerschon Yabusele:

TOPICS: Sports News Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets
NFL
Jets running back gets $13K fine, endorsement deal for touchdown 'wipe' celebration October 2, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, of Australia, speaks during a news conference before their upcoming American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Seeking relief, A's to start Liam Hendriks in wild-card game against Yankees October 2, 2018 | 9:28 PM
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell praises Trump for trade deal's Super Bowl connection October 2, 2018 | 7:42 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks watches during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. The former investment bank analyst who fed confidential stock tips to NFL player Mychal Kendricks has pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Damilare Sonoiki, who also wrote for the television show “Black-ish” for a season, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2018.
NFL
NFL suspends Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading October 2, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday's Bruins-Capitals game must-see TV October 2, 2018 | 5:01 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
3 up, 3 down: Winners and losers from the Patriots' past week October 2, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora is looking to keep things routine ahead of ALDS October 2, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Yankees Rays Baseball
MLB
Luis Severino to start wild-card game for Yankees again October 2, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Adam Vinatieri after the Snow Game against the Raiders.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen' October 2, 2018 | 12:59 PM
The Columbia University Lions take the field for a game against Dartmouth, in Hanover, N.H.
College Sports
Ivy League football saw large reduction in concussions after new kickoff rules October 2, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Boston, MA - 9/28/2018 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce (25) celebrates his grand slam in the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Yankees, LOID:8.4.3302103597.
Red Sox
Red Sox starting times announced for Games 1 and 2 October 2, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Fantasy focus: What to expect from Julian Edelman in his Week 5 return October 2, 2018 | 11:25 AM
2004 world series
Sports Q
Who do you want to win the World Series if the Red Sox don't? October 2, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Sports News
Bill Belichick responded to a question about Rob Gronkowski's loss of quickness October 2, 2018 | 8:48 AM
epa05735100 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Patriots
Jonathan Kraft opens up about evolution of the Patriots, future of the NFL October 2, 2018 | 7:02 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving: 'I’ll probably be in 800 acres in Texas in the middle of nowhere' October 2, 2018 | 6:54 AM
Patrick Reed
Golf
'The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me' October 2, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Is Mookie Betts the clear choice for AL MVP award? October 2, 2018 | 5:54 AM
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Deep playoff field will be real challenge for Red Sox October 2, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Napoli on September 29, 2018 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman October 1, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Jemele Hill
Sports News
After a year of controversy, Jemele Hill is leaving ESPN for The Atlantic October 1, 2018 | 7:24 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Tom Brady says he thinks he can dunk October 1, 2018 | 7:22 PM
jeremy jacobs, cam neely
Bruins
Jeremy Jacobs, Cam Neely share expectations ahead of Bruins' season opener October 1, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Georgia Tech forward Marcus Georges-Hunt (3) faces off with Boston College forward Ryan Anderson (12) during Georgia Tech's 73 to 70 win in an NCAA basketball game in the first round of the 61st annual Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. ()
Celtics
Celtics sign Marcus Georges-Hunt to training camp deal October 1, 2018 | 5:36 PM
Tod Leiweke, David Bonderman, Jerry Bruckheimer
NHL
Excitement brewing for NHL expansion team in Seattle October 1, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman before the Patriots preseason opener in 2018.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about Julian Edelman's return October 1, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Orsillo
Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley, Don Orsillo to call Astros-Indians for TBS October 1, 2018 | 4:49 PM
Julian Edelman at Patriots training camp in 2018.
Patriots
What Rob Ninkovich had to say after working out with Julian Edelman October 1, 2018 | 4:26 PM