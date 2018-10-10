Morning Sports Update: Is the NBA’s most popular player a Red Sox fan?

Well, we can all exhale now.

The Red Sox came through Tuesday night, holding off the Yankees 4-3 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series — even if it got a little dicey at the end there. For those counting, that is now two straight playoffs series in which the Sox have bested their AL East rivals. Next up is the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, which begins Saturday night.

In the meantime, savor the victory and rest those nerves. The rest of Boston’s five professional sports team are also off Wednesday.

Steph Curry, Red Sox fan?

Is the NBA’s most popular player a member of Red Sox Nation? Yes, he is.

Stephen Curry provided us another reminder of where his baseball loyalties lie following Tuesday night’s ALDS-clinching win.

Curry is hardly jumping on the 108-win team’s bandwagon this year; rather, he has been public about his Red Sox fandom for years (though he has been quieter about it in recent years).

Curry grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and went to nearby Davidson College, before moving out to the Bay Area after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. So why is he a Red Sox fan?

The two-time NBA MVP actually went to high school with former Red Sox reliever Daniel Bard. However, he explained to WEEI in 2015 that his Sox fandom dates back even further to his own sibling rivalry with his brother, Seth.

“Growing up, the closest team geographically was the Braves,” Curry said. “But my brother chose the Yankees when we were 6 or 7. I had to choose the opposite team. I chose the Red Sox, and I’ve stuck with them ever since. It’s a pretty cool thing between me and my brother.”

Curry’s former Davidson roommate-turned-business partner, Bryant Barr, who himself is a Red Sox fan from Falmouth, Maine, tweeted early Wednesday morning that the NBA star even had his bachelor party in Boston so they could visit Fenway Park (which they did).

Troll so hard: This is another story from Boston.com, but we felt it merited some extra appreciation in this space.

As the Red Sox popped champagne Tuesday night, their celebration also served as a reminder to Aaron Judge that what goes around, comes around. Following New York’s win in Game 2 at Fenway Park, the Yankees right fielder blared Frank Sinatra’s cover of “New York, New York” from a boom box as he walked past the Red Sox clubhouse.

So what did the Red Sox do during their celebration last night after knocking out Judge and his teammates? Hopefully Yankees Stadium has thick walls.

“I welcome the pressure”: The Celtics season-opener is less than a week away. And aside from the highly anticipated returns of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving from their respective injuries, expectations are mounting for the team’s young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn talked to Tatum and Brown, who both say they’re up for the challenge, even if they’re a bit different off the floor. [The Boston Globe]

Patriots’ mystery man revealed: An unknown No. 37 on the Patriots practice field had a few reporters scratching their heads Tuesday.

Who was this “mystery player“? It turns out he wasn’t much of an unknown at all. The Patriots announced Tuesday evening that they had re-signed running back Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad. The 25-year-old had already signed with New England for two short stints this summer. With the the Patriots’ current lack of depth at the position, it remains to be seen if this time they’ll keep him around for a little longer.

Think you know baseball?: The Red Sox are hiring. And while it probably won’t land you a spot on the ALCS roster, the team is seeking an analyst to support the coaching staff while working closely with Alex Cora, as well as the team’s analytics and scouting departments. Proficiency in data and programming technologies, along with a passion for baseball, is required. [Fangraphs]

Rick Nash contemplates his future: For the the first time in more than a decade and a half, the NHL season started this fall with something missing: Rick Nash. After a long career with the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers, the 34-year-old left wing was traded to the Bruins this past February, but concussion symptoms disrupted his season in Boston. Amid retirement rumors, Nash is now weighing his health against his love for hockey as he looks at a possible return to the ice. [The Athletic]

Revolution season teetering on the brink: With the Red Sox mounting a playoff run, Boston sports is about to see a rare moment in which all five major professional sports are playing in regular season or postseason action (once the Celtics tip off next week). That said, the New England Revolution could see their season effectively come to an end this weekend. Even though they still have five games left, the free-falling Revs could be eliminated from contention in MLS playoffs this Saturday. [The Boston Globe]

Daily highlight: How could it be anything else?

