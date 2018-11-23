Morning sports update: Lane Johnson had more to say about Tom Brady and the ‘Patriot Way’

"Everyone is going to come around and make sure to try and rub it in my face."

Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Lane Johnson in Nov. 2017. –AP Photo/Michael Perez
The Bruins and Celtics both get underway at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Bruins host the Penguins at TD Garden, while the Celtics are in Atlanta to face the Hawks.

Lane Johnson still doesn’t want to credit the Patriots’ system: Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson made several offseason comments critical of the Patriots’ as an organization following Super Bowl LII.

“I just think that ‘The Patriot Way’ is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said in February. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t.”

In the new season, however, the 4-6 Eagles have so far failed to replicate their success from a year ago, while the Patriots once again lead the AFC East.

Asked recently about his criticisms of the “Patriot Way,” Johnson still wasn’t backing down, though he praised Tom Brady.

“I don’t think it’s a ‘We’re,’ I think it’s a No. 12. That’s what I think, personally,” Johnson told ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I don’t know how everything is going to tie up after he retires, but I think he is a big reason for the success up there, that’s what I think.”

“I think No. 12 is probably the best player that has ever played,” Johnson continued. “You get that unique individual like that, you add a supporting cast around but you’ve seen people come and go throughout the years and one thing has remained constant throughout the whole equation.”

Have the Eagles’ struggles this season changed his mind about past comments?

“Not really,” Johnson said. “I mean, I’m having fun playing. I’ve been in losing situations before. Everyone is going to come around and make sure to try and rub it in my face. I’ve had worse stuff than a quote come back to my face with these suspensions.”

More from Boston.com:

According to NFL reporter Mike Giardi, Tom Brady injured his knee on the double pass against the Titans. Brady is still expected to play against the Jets on Sunday:

Martellus Bennett once turned down an invitation to Tom Brady’s house for Thanksgiving:

Kyrie Irving didn’t always hate Thanksgiving:

Daily highlight: Dak Prescott avoided the Washington rush before flipping into the end zone.

